Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE, THE  >  Ina dd    INA   HRINA0RA0007

INA DD (INA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ina dd : Take part in the SMS prize game „Refuel and win“ and win a BMW!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 12:09am CEST
In the period from September 24 until December 9, 2018 visit any INA retail shop and refuel your car or make a purchase at the shop - if your bill is HRK 250.00 or more you are ready to participate in the prize winning game. All you need to do is to send an SMS with the key word INA, bill number, your name, surname and address (street, city and zip code) to the number 60010 and keep the bill. The main prize is a BMW 520d with M sports package, and you can also win one of 15 INA cards worth HRK 2000 each. You can take part in the prize game with each new purchase for an unlimited number of times, but each bill enters the draw just once and each participant can only win one prize. Irregular or incomplete messages are automatically excluded from the draw. The final draw will be held on December 11, 2018. Winners will be notified by phone and their names will be published at INA website within eight days of the draw. You can read all details of the prize game in the rulebook.

Disclaimer

INA dd published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 22:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INA DD
12:09aINA DD : Take part in the SMS prize game „Refuel and win“ and win a ..
PU
09/21INA DD : 21.9.2018. - Organizational and personnel changes
PU
09/14INA DD : 14.9.2018. - INA - Industrija nafte, d.d. – Resolution of the Min..
PU
09/14INA DD : New product line car cosmetx at ina's retail sites
PU
09/01INA DD : Gift for the beginning of a new school year
PU
07/27INA DD : Half-year results
CO
07/20INA DD : Europa-Commission suspends referral of CROATIA to the Court for failing..
AQ
07/13INA DD : and MOL jointly donated water polo school for children and the Natator ..
PU
07/05INA DD : 1st quarter results
CO
06/30INA DD : Half-year report
CO
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Management Board
Damir Vandelic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Horváth Chief Financial Officer
József Molnár Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Szabolcs István Ferencz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INA DD5 011
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.83%360 594
BP8.48%150 865
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.38%121 270
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES32.18%106 910
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.38%62 953
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.