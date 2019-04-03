Ina dd : Think green and save money – travel with INA autogas

Starting next Monday, April 8, INA will launch again a successful action for installing gas installations in petrol vehicles, aimed at raising awareness and encouraging development of autogas market. The autogas is considered as an alternative fuel and compared to other fossil fuels has the least impact on the environment because it burns without smoke, soot and odors. In addition to protecting the environment and the health of people, the advantage of using autogas is also demonstrated by its cost-effectiveness - providing lower price as well as longer engine and catalyst life.

The action includes the installation of one top-quality gas installations, some of which offer up to five year installation warranty, at a cost of HRK 6,350*, including INA card with HRK 2,000 for cargas. The INA autogas is available for charging on a wide network of INA retail sites and its quality is in line with the European standard for the EN 589 autogas.

The offer is valid from April8 to July8,2019, and the amount included on the card can be spent at INA's retail sites within one year from the date of installation.

*one-time cash payment, four-cylinder vehicles, the price depends on the chosen gas system