INA DD

(INA)
Ina dd : Think green and save money – travel with INA autogas

04/08/2019
INA launches again a successful action for installing gas installations in petrol vehicles, aimed at raising awareness and encouraging development of autogas market. The autogas is considered as an alternative fuel and compared to other fossil fuels has the least impact on the environment because it burns without smoke, soot and odors. In addition to protecting the environment and the health of people, the advantage of using autogas is also demonstrated by its cost-effectiveness - providing lower price as well as longer engine and catalyst life.

The action includes the installation of top-quality gas installation, offering up to five years installation warranty, at a cost of HRK 6,350*, including INA card with HRK 2,000 for cargas. The INA autogas is available for charging on a wide network of INA retail sites and its quality is in line with the European standard for the EN 589 autogas.

The offer is valid from April8 to July8,2019, and the amount included on the card can be spent at INA's retail sites within one year from the date of installation.
*one-time cash payment, four-cylinder vehicles, the price depends on the chosen gas system

Disclaimer

INA dd published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 07:42:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Management Board
Damir Vandelic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Horváth Chief Financial Officer
József Molnár Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Szabolcs István Ferencz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INA DD4 719
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION20.97%347 466
BP PLC14.65%151 282
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.75%124 088
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP17.43%104 888
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.71%51 709
