Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Inapa ? Investimentos, Participações e Gestão, SA    INA   PTINA0AP0008

INAPA ? INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E G

(INA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inapa ? Investimentos Participações e Gestão : 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Inapa has just published the English version of its Sustainability Report, promoting the transparency and optimization of its practices, as well as the adoption of sustainability principles, among its employees and stakeholders.

This is the third consecutive year that Inapa publishes the Sustainability Report.

'Let's Grow Together' to ensure the planet's environmental and social balance.

Read our Sustainability Report here.

Disclaimer

Inapa - Investimentos, Participações e Gestão SA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:30:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INAPA ? INVESTIMENTOS, PAR
11:31aINAPA ? INVESTIMENTOS PARTICIPAÇÕES : 2019 sustainability report
PU
04/24INAPA ? INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES : Annual results
CO
2019INAPA ? INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES : Half-year report
CO
2018INAPA : Half-year results
CO
2018INAPA : Relatório de Contas Inapa vence prémio IRGA Awards
PU
2018INAPA - INVESTIMENTOS PARTICIP GESTA : half-yearly earnings release
2018INAPA : Resolutions of the General Meeting
PU
2018INAPA : Proxy Statments
CO
2018INAPA : Annual results
CO
2017INAPA : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 055 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net income 2019 -4,14 M -4,76 M -4,76 M
Net Debt 2019 337 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,21x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,6 M 25,9 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart INAPA ? INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, SA
Duration : Period :
Inapa ? Investimentos, Participações e Gestão, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INAPA ? INVESTIMENTOS, PAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Diogo Francisco Bastos Mendes Rezende Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frederico João de Moser Lupi Independent Director & Head-Operations
António José Gomes da Silva Albuquerque Executive Director & Head-Finance
Sofia Picoto Head-Finance & Planning
Carlos Jorge Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INAPA ? INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, SA4.88%26
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-22.23%14 671
SUZANO S.A.1.41%10 140
STORA ENSO OYJ-15.70%10 089
SVENSKA CELLULOSA17.84%8 758
HOLMEN AB8.98%5 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group