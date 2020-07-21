Inapa ? Investimentos Participações e Gestão : 2019 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Inapa has just published the English version of its Sustainability Report, promoting the transparency and optimization of its practices, as well as the adoption of sustainability principles, among its employees and stakeholders.
This is the third consecutive year that Inapa publishes the Sustainability Report.
'Let's Grow Together' to ensure the planet's environmental and social balance.
Read our Sustainability Report here.
