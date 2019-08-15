Inca One Gold : produces 2,153 oz of gold in July 2019

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: IO) (Frankfurt:SU9.F) (SSEV: IOCL) ("Inca One" or the "Company") announces consolidated gold production and deliveries for July 2019 from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Koricancha Plant ("Kori One"). All comparative year over year ("YOY") production numbers relate only to Chala One in 2018. Consolidated production in 2019 is on a 100% basis and includes Kori One from August 21, 2018.

Inca One reports that gold production this past July 2019 increased 67% YOY producing 2,153 ounces of gold, as compared to 1,291 ounces in July 2018. Gold production, as expected, picked up again on a month over month ("MOM") basis increasing 16% from the prior month of June 2019 (1,846 oz) as production continued its positive momentum this month.

Deliveries for July 2019 increased 2% YOY with 4,022 tonnes of gold bearing material delivered to both the Chala One and the Kori One plants. Deliveries also picked up 8% on a MOM basis over June 2019 (3,735 tonnes).

Throughput in July 2019 reached 4,056 tonnes, as compared to 2,989 tonnes in July 2018, an increase of 36% YOY. Throughput also climbed 4% MOM, averaging 131 tonnes per day ("tpd") in July as compared to June 2019 (126 tpd).

Operations Year over Year

July 2019 July 2018 YOY Variance Deliveries:

4,022 3,950 2% Throughput:

4,056 2,989 36% Tonnes Per Day (tpd):

131 tpd 96 tpd 36% Gold Produced:

2,153 1,291 67%

Edward Kelly, President, and CEO commented, "I am pleased to see our production continue to grow and build momentum month over month, as we now enter the second half of the calendar year, a period where historically we have seen our most productive months."

About Inca One

Inca One is a Canadian based mineral processing company. The Company's activities consist of the production of gold and silver from the processing of purchased minerals located in Peru. Peru is the 6th largest producer of gold in the world and the Peruvian government estimates the small-scale mining sector accounts for a significant portion of all Peruvian gold production, estimated to be valued approximately US$3 billion annually. The Company purchases its minerals from government-registered, small-scale mining producers from various regions and processes it at its 100%-owned Chala One and 90%-owned Kori One milling facilities, located in Arequipa, Southern Peru.

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly

President and CEO

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

