Incap Corporation: Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result

Incap Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

18 April 2019 at 5.00 p.m. (EEST)

Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result

In the Financial Statement Release on 13 February 2019, the company estimated that the Group’s full-year revenue and operating profit (EBIT) will be approximately at the same level or somewhat higher than in 2018. The new estimation is that the revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2019 will be higher than the revenue and EBIT for 2018. The estimations are provided that there are no major changes in currency exchange rates or in component availability.

In 2018, the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 59.0 million and the operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 8.6 million.

The estimation was updated as visibility in new customer projects has increased and demand among existing customers continue to be strong.

Incap Group’s Business Review for January-March 2019 will be published on 8 May 2019.

Further information:

Otto Pukk, President & CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

