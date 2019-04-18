Log in
INCAP OYJ

(ICP1V)
Incap Corporation: Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result

04/18/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Incap Corporation                                  
Stock Exchange Release
18 April 2019 at 5.00 p.m. (EEST)      

Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result

In the Financial Statement Release on 13 February 2019, the company estimated that the Group’s full-year revenue and operating profit (EBIT) will be approximately at the same level or somewhat higher than in 2018. The new estimation is that the revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2019 will be higher than the revenue and EBIT for 2018. The estimations are provided that there are no major changes in currency exchange rates or in component availability.

In 2018, the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 59.0 million and the operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 8.6 million.

The estimation was updated as visibility in new customer projects has increased and demand among existing customers continue to be strong.

Incap Group’s Business Review for January-March 2019 will be published on 8 May 2019.

INCAP CORPORATION

Further information:
Otto Pukk, President & CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION.
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 770 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
