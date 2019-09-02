Incap Corporation

Limitations for dividend distribution ended

Due to the share capital reduction of Incap Oyj, carried out in 2016, there have been limitations for distribution of dividends.

These limitations have ended as of 31 August 2019, and there are no limitations for distribution of dividends.

Otto Pukk, President & CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

