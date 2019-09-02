Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Incap Oyj    ICP1V   FI0009006407

INCAP OYJ

(ICP1V)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 09/02 07:38:17 am
16.45 EUR   +0.92%
08:10aINCAP CORPORATION : Limitations for dividend distribution ended
GL
08/22Incap Estonia is upgrading its production capability
GL
08/19Incap Corporation is increasing its production facilities in India
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incap Corporation: Limitations for dividend distribution ended

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Incap Corporation
Stock exchange release September 2, 2019 at 3.10 p.m. (EEST)

Limitations for dividend distribution ended

Due to the share capital reduction of Incap Oyj, carried out in 2016, there have been limitations for distribution of dividends.

These limitations have ended as of 31 August 2019, and there are no limitations for distribution of dividends.

Incap Oyj

Further information:
Otto Pukk, President & CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION.
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 820 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INCAP OYJ
08:10aINCAP CORPORATION : Limitations for dividend distribution ended
GL
08/22Incap Estonia is upgrading its production capability
GL
08/19Incap Corporation is increasing its production facilities in India
GL
08/14INCAP CORPORATION : Incap Group Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2019..
GL
05/27INCAP CORPORATION : The Director of Business Development at Incap Electronics Es..
AQ
05/24INCAP CORPORATION : Incap Electronics Estonia received the bronze award of respo..
AQ
05/08INCAP CORPORATION : Correction to Incap Group´s Business Review January-March 20..
GL
05/08INCAP CORPORATION : Incap Group´s business review for January-March 2019: Growth..
GL
04/18INCAP CORPORATION : Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result
GL
04/15INCAP CORPORATION : Resolutions of Incap Corporation's Annual General Meeting an..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74,4 M
EBIT 2019 11,4 M
Net income 2019 8,50 M
Finance 2019 1,50 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 8,36x
P/E ratio 2020 8,23x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 71,2 M
Chart INCAP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Incap Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCAP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00  €
Last Close Price 16,30  €
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Otto Pukk Chief Executive Officer
Johan Ålander Chairman
Antti Pynnönen Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Gustaf von Troil Independent Non-Executive Director
Per Kristiansson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCAP OYJ124.52%78
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.66%71 811
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE27.53%45 780
NIDEC CORPORATION16.67%38 388
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.27%36 654
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.56%33 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group