Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Incap Oyj    ICP1V   FI0009006407

INCAP OYJ

(ICP1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incap Estonia is upgrading its production capability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 02:55am EDT

Incap Corporation
Press release on 22 August 2019

Incap Estonia is upgrading its production capability 

Incap Estonia is upgrading its SMT production lines by extending a contract with SMT-Renting for the line installed in 2017 and adding a new line which will replace an existing line in order to maintain a well-functioning modern manufacturing facility in the company’s Kuressaare factory. 

According to Greg Grace, Director of Business Development at Incap Estonia, the investment in the new SMT (surface-mount technology) line in 2017 has had a great impact on Incap Estonia’s results. “Our increased production capacity and flexibility has allowed us to offer our customers more value while setting up our manufacturing based on the specific needs of our customers,” he stated.

In order to continue offering flexible services and upgrade its production capability in Kuressaare factory, Incap Estonia is investing EUR 2.1 million by renting new production equipment from SMT-Renting. The upgrade for first line and the replacement of the second line will be completed by November 2019. 

Incap Electronics Estonia is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 830 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com

Photos of Incap Estonia: https://photos.app.goo.gl/YnlEoBC3GAzX4qwT2  

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO at Incap group, tel. +372 508 0798
Greg Grace, Director of Business Development at Incap Estonia, tel. +372 516 3643

Distribution:
Major media
The company’s home page www.incapcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INCAP OYJ
02:55aIncap Estonia is upgrading its production capability
GL
08/19Incap Corporation is increasing its production facilities in India
GL
08/14INCAP CORPORATION : Incap Group Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2019..
GL
05/27INCAP CORPORATION : The Director of Business Development at Incap Electronics Es..
AQ
05/24INCAP CORPORATION : Incap Electronics Estonia received the bronze award of respo..
AQ
05/08INCAP CORPORATION : Correction to Incap Group´s Business Review January-March 20..
GL
05/08INCAP CORPORATION : Incap Group´s business review for January-March 2019: Growth..
GL
04/18INCAP CORPORATION : Incap to increase its estimate for the 2019 result
GL
04/15INCAP CORPORATION : Resolutions of Incap Corporation's Annual General Meeting an..
AQ
03/22INCAP CORPORATION : Correction to the Incap's Notice to Convene Annual General M..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74,4 M
EBIT 2019 11,4 M
Net income 2019 8,50 M
Finance 2019 1,50 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 8,44x
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 71,8 M
Chart INCAP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Incap Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCAP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00  €
Last Close Price 16,45  €
Spread / Highest target 9,42%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Otto Pukk Chief Executive Officer
Johan Ålander Chairman
Antti Pynnönen Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Gustaf von Troil Independent Non-Executive Director
Per Kristiansson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCAP OYJ126.58%80
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.59%69 672
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.51%44 222
NIDEC CORPORATION18.44%38 813
EMERSON ELECTRIC-2.16%35 664
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.55%32 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group