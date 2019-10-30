Incap Corporation

Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI





Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has been honored with the Prestigious Exports Award for the year 2018-2019. The award was granted by the STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) of Karnataka, and Incap was selected for the award "High Growth in Electronic Hardware Exports - Bengaluru" (exports > 100 crores - < 2000 crores).





Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, is going to collect the award during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019, held at Bangalore palace on 18 November 2019 in Bengaluru.





"We are proud to work in Karnataka, which is the heart of electronics and the IT sector in India, while forming almost half of the country's performance in this field. Receiving the export award for the third time recognizes the contribution of our teams and is also a testament of quality for our customers, who have chosen Incap India as their manufacturing partner," Mr. Munipalli said. He added that Incap India was granted the STPI IT Export award also in 2013 and 2016.





Incap India factory is located in Tumkur, near Bangalore and employs a total of approximately 730 people. The floor space of the facilities will amount to approximately 12,500 square metres by spring 2020. The factory produces inverters and UPS, PCBs for fuel and cash dispensers, power supply units, rescue devices, solar inverters, drives and medical devices as well as devices for other electronic industrial products.





