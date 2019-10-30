Log in
Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI

10/30/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Incap Corporation
Press release on 30 October 2019


Incap India wins the prestigious exports award of STPI


Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has been honored with the Prestigious Exports Award for the year 2018-2019. The award was granted by the STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) of Karnataka, and Incap was selected for the award "High Growth in Electronic Hardware Exports - Bengaluru" (exports > 100 crores - < 2000 crores).


Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, is going to collect the award during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019, held at Bangalore palace on 18 November 2019 in Bengaluru.


"We are proud to work in Karnataka, which is the heart of electronics and the IT sector in India, while forming almost half of the country's performance in this field. Receiving the export award for the third time recognizes the contribution of our teams and is also a testament of quality for our customers, who have chosen Incap India as their manufacturing partner," Mr. Munipalli said. He added that Incap India was granted the STPI IT Export award also in 2013 and 2016.


Incap India factory is located in Tumkur, near Bangalore and employs a total of approximately 730 people. The floor space of the facilities will amount to approximately 12,500 square metres by spring 2020. The factory produces inverters and UPS, PCBs for fuel and cash dispensers, power supply units, rescue devices, solar inverters, drives and medical devices as well as devices for other electronic industrial products.


Photos of Incap India factory: https://photos.app.goo.gl/N44r2reLbPCdBECX9


INCAP CORPORATION


For further information, please contact; 
Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd, tel. +91 98802 31431
Mr. Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798


Distribution:
Major media in India
www.incapcorp.com


INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 830 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
