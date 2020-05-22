Log in
INCAP OYJ

Incap restarts production in India as restrictions related to the pandemic are relaxed

05/22/2020 | 09:00am EDT

Incap Corporation               Stock Exchange Release    22 May 2020 at 4.00 p.m. (EEST)   

Incap restarts production in India as restrictions related to the pandemic are relaxed

To contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of India instructed in March all state governments to introduce a lockdown. As a consequence, Incap announced the closure of its factory in Karnataka, India on 23 March 2020. Restrictions to contain the pandemic in Karnataka region have now been relaxed and Incap’s production at the factory has restarted.

Incap’s factory in Straffordshire, UK, remains in operation with somewhat reduced capacity, due to the British government’s measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

“The current relaxation of the restrictions is very positive news. As the restrictions have been ongoing in April–May, we still expect that the impact of the pandemic on our performance will be stronger in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. That said we are happy to be up and running again in all units. The health and safety of our employees and other stakeholders remains our priority and we are taking several measures at all our factories to protect them. We also continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the instructions provided by the local governments and health protection agencies,” says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and one-stop-shop in electronics manufacturing services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies  to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
