03/27/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

Incap Corporation                              27 March 2020 at 19:55 (EET)

Stock Exchange Release
Annual Financial Report                   

INCAP'S ANNUAL REPORT, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT, REMUNERATION STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICY PUBLISHED

Incap Group’s Annual Report for 2019 has today been published in Finnish and in English in pdf-format. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, Consolidated financial statements and Parent company’s financial statements as well as the Auditor’s Report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2019.

Incap has also published Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement as well as Remuneration Policy.

The Annual Report and other published documents are attached to this release and are also available on Incap’s webpages www.incapcorp.com under Investors.

INCAP CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, CEO, +372 508 0798
Antti Pynnönen, CFO, +358 40 187 3494

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
The company’s home page www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. After the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group in January 2020, Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, U.K and Hong Kong, and the company employs approximately 1300 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
