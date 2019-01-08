Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI NG AH CHAI

News & Events

News Updates Date: 08 January 2019





Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) Particulars of substantial Securities Holder Name DATO' SRI NG AH CHAI Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 11 03 Jan 2019 7,500,000 Disposed Direct Interest Name of registered holder CIMSEC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Ng Ah Chai Address of registered holder Level 23A, Menara CIMB, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of Shares Nature of interest Direct Interest Direct (units) 42,783,200 Direct (%) 10.61 Indirect/deemed interest (units) Indirect/deemed interest (%) Total no of securities after change 42,783,200 Date of notice 08 Jan 2019 Date notice received by Listed Issuer 08 Jan 2019