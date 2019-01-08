Log in
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PLC (IKEN)
Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI NG AH CHAI

01/08/2019 | 05:49am EST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
News & Events

News Updates

Date: 08 January 2019




Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name DATO' SRI NG AH CHAI
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 03 Jan 2019

7,500,000

Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CIMSEC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Ng Ah Chai
Address of registered holder Level 23A, Menara CIMB, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of Shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 42,783,200
Direct (%) 10.61
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 42,783,200
Date of notice 08 Jan 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 08 Jan 2019
Disclaimer

Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:48:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Adnan bin Maaruf Chairman
Hussain Ahmad bin Abdul Kader Group Chief Operating Officer
Muda bin Mohamed Independent Non-Executive Director
Radzuan bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamaruddin bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PLC0
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-0.62%3 467
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION0.41%3 196
NORBORD INC-1.65%2 332
STELLA-JONES INC0.00%2 111
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.5.97%1 696
