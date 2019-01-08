|
Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' SRI NG AH CHAI
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 08 January 2019
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
DATO' SRI NG AH CHAI
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
11
03 Jan 2019
7,500,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
CIMSEC Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Ng Ah Chai
Address of registered holder
Level 23A, Menara CIMB, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Disposal of Shares
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
42,783,200
Direct (%)
10.61
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
42,783,200
Date of notice
08 Jan 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
08 Jan 2019
