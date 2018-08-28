Log in
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PLC (IKEN)
  Report  
Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

08/28/2018 | 12:57pm CEST
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date: 28 August 2018




Date of buy back 28 Aug 2018
Description of shares purchased ORDINARY SHARES
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 6,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.665
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.670
Total consideration paid ($$) 4,037.20
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 6,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 19,157,800
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		401,592,200
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.55000
Disclaimer

Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:56:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Adnan bin Maaruf Chairman
Hussain Ahmad bin Abdul Kader Group Chief Operating Officer
Muda bin Mohamed Independent Non-Executive Director
Radzuan bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamaruddin bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PLC0
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.14.23%5 005
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION11.08%4 163
NORBORD INC29.26%3 659
CANFOR CORPORATION22.52%3 008
STELLA-JONES INC-11.27%2 387
