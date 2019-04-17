Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
04/17/2019 | 07:58am EDT
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date: 17 April 2019
Date of buy back
17 Apr 2019
Description of shares purchased
ORDINARY SHARES
Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units)
5,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
0.645
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
0.645
Total consideration paid ($$)
3,268.37
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
5,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units)
0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units)
42,007,400
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units)
378,742,600
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)
9.98000
Disclaimer
Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber plc published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 11:57:02 UTC
