INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PLC

(IKEN)
Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

04/17/2019 | 07:58am EDT
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date: 17 April 2019




Date of buy back 17 Apr 2019
Description of shares purchased ORDINARY SHARES
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 5,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.645
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.645
Total consideration paid ($$) 3,268.37
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 5,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 42,007,400
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		378,742,600
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 9.98000
Disclaimer

Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber plc published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 11:57:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Adnan bin Maaruf Chairman
Hussain Ahmad bin Abdul Kader Group Chief Operating Officer
Muda bin Mohamed Independent Non-Executive Director
Radzuan bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Tik bin Mustaffa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PLC0
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-1.29%3 348
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION13.41%3 111
STELLA-JONES INC14.69%2 355
NORBORD INC-8.21%2 036
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.21.69%1 929
