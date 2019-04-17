Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

News & Events

Date of buy back 17 Apr 2019 Description of shares purchased ORDINARY SHARES Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Total number of shares purchased (units) 5,000 Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.645 Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.645 Total consideration paid ($$) 3,268.37 Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 5,000 Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0 Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 42,007,400 Adjusted issued capital after cancellation

(no. of shares) (units) 378,742,600 Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 9.98000 Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back