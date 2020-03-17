Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Public : INCKEN - Notice of Book Closure

INCKEN - Notice of Book Closure

INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LTD CO

INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF £0.002 (RM0.0106) PER ORDINARY SHARE OF £0.10 EACH.



Kindly be advised of the following :

1) The above Company's securities will be traded and quoted 'Ex - Dividend' as from: 6 Apr 2020

2) The last date of lodgment : 7 Apr 2020

3) Date Payable : 20 Apr 2020

Remarks:- EXCHANGE RATE USED £1.00 (DATE:7 APRIL 2020) RATE WILL CHANGE ON PAYMENT DATE