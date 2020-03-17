Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Public : INCKEN - Notice of Book Closure

INCKEN - Notice of Book Closure
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LTD CO
INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF £0.002 (RM0.0106) PER ORDINARY SHARE OF £0.10 EACH.
Kindly be advised of the following :
1) The above Company's securities will be traded and quoted 'Ex - Dividend' as from: 6 Apr 2020
2) The last date of lodgment : 7 Apr 2020
3) Date Payable : 20 Apr 2020
Remarks:- EXCHANGE RATE USED £1.00 (DATE:7 APRIL 2020) RATE WILL CHANGE ON PAYMENT DATE
Announcement Info
Company Name
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LTD CO
Stock Name
INCKEN
Date Announced
18 Mar 2020
Category
Listing Circular
Reference Number
ILC-18032020-00003
