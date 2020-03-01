Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Public : INCKEN -Trading Halt and Resumption of Trading

INCKEN -Trading Halt and Resumption of Trading

INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LTD CO

Kindly be advised that trading in INCHKEN's shares will be halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 2 March 2020.

Trading in the shares will resume with effect from 10.00 a.m., Monday, 2 March 2020.

Your attention is drawn to the Company's announcement dated 28 February 2020.