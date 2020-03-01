Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Public : INCKEN -Trading Halt and Resumption of Trading

INCKEN -Trading Halt and Resumption of Trading
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LTD CO
Kindly be advised that trading in INCHKEN's shares will be halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 2 March 2020.
Trading in the shares will resume with effect from 10.00 a.m., Monday, 2 March 2020.
Your attention is drawn to the Company's announcement dated 28 February 2020.
Announcement Info
Company Name
Stock Name
INCKEN
Date Announced
02 Mar 2020
Category
Listing Circular
Reference Number
ILC-02032020-00001
Disclaimer
