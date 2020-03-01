Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Public Limited Company    INCKEN   GB0004601091

INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LIMITE

(INCKEN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Public : INCKEN -Trading Halt and Resumption of Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 08:53pm EST

INCKEN -Trading Halt and Resumption of Trading

INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LTD CO

Kindly be advised that trading in INCHKEN's shares will be halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., Monday, 2 March 2020.

Trading in the shares will resume with effect from 10.00 a.m., Monday, 2 March 2020.

Your attention is drawn to the Company's announcement dated 28 February 2020.

Announcement Info

Company Name INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LTD CO
Stock Name INCKEN
Date Announced 02 Mar 2020
Category Listing Circular
Reference Number ILC-02032020-00001

Disclaimer

Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 01:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER
08:53pINCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC : INCKEN -Trading Halt and Resumption of Tradi..
PU
02/24GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
02/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :crop advice for the month of january 2020
PU
02/10EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : :Voluntary
PU
02/04INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER : Others
PU
2019FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Third Quarter Results
PU
2019INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER : Change in Audit Committee - DATO MOHAMED SALLEH BIN..
PU
2019INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER : Change in Remuneration Committee - DATO MOHAMED SAL..
PU
2019GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
2019INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
PU
More news
Chart INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Adnan bin Maaruf Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hussain Ahmad bin Abdul Kader Group Chief Operating Officer
Muda bin Mohamed Independent Non-Executive Director
Radzuan bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Tik bin Mustaffa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.00%53
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-18.11%40 203
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-12.36%26 968
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-17.40%9 929
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-15.77%9 581
ACCOR-21.75%9 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group