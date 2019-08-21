Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Inchcape    INCH   GB00B61TVQ02

INCHCAPE

(INCH)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/21 03:07:30 am
560.75 GBp   +0.67%
02:28aINCHCAPE : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
08/13INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
08/07INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Inchcape : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Inchcape plc

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Inchcape plc ('Inchcape' or the 'Group') announces that Gijsbert de Zoeten will join the Group as Chief Financial Officer-designate on 27 August 2019 and will join the Board as an Executive Director and assume the full CFO role with effect from 1 September 2019. As previously announced, Richard Howes formally steps down from the Board and leaves the Group on 31 August 2019 to take up the position of CFO at Bunzl plc.

Mr de Zoeten was, until 2018, CFO at LeasePlan Corporation NV, an international fleet management and mobility services company with a turnover of €9bn and a 1.7m car fleet. Mr de Zoeten joined LeasePlan in 2016 and was integral to the significant transformation of the business, following its sale by VW Group, which included a strong focus on operational excellence. Mr de Zoeten left in late 2018 when plans to IPO the business were cancelled.

Previously, Mr de Zoeten had a successful 27-year career at Unilever plc where he had a range of senior financial and operational roles leading to his six-year position as the CFO of Unilever Europe. During his time at Unilever Mr de Zoeten gained substantial operational experience, inclusive of new business integration, across Europe and the Americas.

Additionally, Mr de Zoeten is a member of the supervisory board of Technical University Delft.

Nigel Stein, Chairman, commented:

'We are delighted that Gijsbert is joining Inchcape. He will bring a wealth of complementary experience to the Executive team and to the Board and we very much look forward to welcoming him to the Group. I would also like to wish Richard well in his new role and to thank him for his contribution over the last three years.'

Stefan Bomhard, Chief Executive, commented:

'Gijsbert was the outstanding candidate and I very much look forward to working with him as we continue to build on the opportunities ahead for Inchcape. He brings extensive experience within B2B and B2C environments, a strong foundation that will support the Ignite strategy, and through LeasePlan, a knowledge in mobility services which will be beneficial as Inchcape continues to develop its capabilities in an evolving industry.'

Gijsbert de Zoeten commented:

'I am delighted to be joining Inchcape. I can see the opportunities that Inchcape has before it and I look forward to working with the team to develop the business further.'

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 relating to the appointment of Gijsbert de Zoeten as a director of Inchcape plc.

- Ends -

Investor Relations, Inchcape plc+44 (0) 20 7546 0022

Instinctif (Mark Garraway)

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

The details relating to Richard Howes required by Section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 can be found on www.inchcape.com..

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc is the leading independent multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer, operating in 32 markets with a portfolio of over 40 of the world's leading car brands. Inchcape has diversified multi-channel revenue streams including sale of new and used vehicles, parts, service, finance and insurance. The Group has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1958, is headquartered in London and employs around 18,700 people. www.inchcape.com

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 06:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INCHCAPE
02:28aINCHCAPE : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
08/13INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
08/07INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
08/06INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
08/05INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
08/02INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
08/01INCHCAPE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/01INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
07/31INCHCAPE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/26INCHCAPE : Notices
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 647 M
EBIT 2019 369 M
Net income 2019 239 M
Debt 2019 397 M
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 9,52x
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 2 262 M
Chart INCHCAPE
Duration : Period :
Inchcape Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCHCAPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 703,29  GBp
Last Close Price 557,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Bomhard Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Macrae Stein Chairman
Richard Howes Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stéphane Chatal Chief Information Officer
Nigel Hargreaves Northridge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCHCAPE1.00%2 749
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED54.95%6 963
AUTONATION, INC.33.19%4 236
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.6.10%3 512
MONRO INC11.64%2 666
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.35.75%1 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group