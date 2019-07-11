Log in
INCHCAPE

(INCH)
INCHCAPE : Notice of Interim Results
PU
07/05Car dealership Lookers' finance chief to step down
RE
06/28REPLACEMENT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Inchcape : Notice of Interim Results

07/11/2019 | 05:18am EDT

11 July 2019

Inchcape plc

Notice of Interim Results

Inchcape plc, the leading independent multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer with global scale, will announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 25 July 2019.

Enquiries:

Inchcape plc

Group Communications

+44 (0) 20 7546 0022

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 7546 8225

Instinctif Partners

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

Mark Garraway

Galyna Kulachek

Rosie Driscoll

Inchcape@instinctif.com

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:17:02 UTC
