Inchcape : Notice of Interim Results

11 July 2019
Inchcape plc
Notice of Interim Results
Inchcape plc, the leading independent multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer with global scale, will announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 25 July 2019.
Enquiries:
|
Inchcape plc
|
|
Group Communications
|
+44 (0) 20 7546 0022
|
Investor Relations
|
+44 (0) 20 7546 8225
|
|
|
Instinctif Partners
|
+44 (0) 20 7457 2020
|
Mark Garraway
|
|
Galyna Kulachek
|
|
Rosie Driscoll
|
|
Inchcape@instinctif.com
|
Disclaimer
Inchcape plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:17:02 UTC