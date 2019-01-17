Log in
Inchcape : Notice of Results

01/17/2019

17 January 2019

Inchcape plc

Notice of Results

Inchcape plc, the leading independent multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer with global scale, will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Thursday, 28 February 2019.

There will be a presentation to analysts at 08.30am on the morning of results. A playback of the presentation will be available on Inchcape's website (www.inchcape.com) later that day.

Enquiries:

Inchcape plc

Group Communications

+44 (0) 20 7546 0022

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 7546 8225

Instinctif Partners

Mark Garraway

James Gray

Rosie Driscoll

inchcapeccm@instinctif.com

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

+44 (0) 7771 860 938

+44 (0) 7583 936 031

+44 (0) 7891 564 641

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 08:48:04 UTC
