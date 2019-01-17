Inchcape : Notice of Results

17 January 2019
Inchcape plc
Notice of Results
Inchcape plc, the leading independent multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer with global scale, will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Thursday, 28 February 2019.
There will be a presentation to analysts at 08.30am on the morning of results. A playback of the presentation will be available on Inchcape's website (www.inchcape.com) later that day.
Enquiries:
Inchcape plc
Group Communications
+44 (0) 20 7546 0022
Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 7546 8225
Instinctif Partners
Mark Garraway
James Gray
Rosie Driscoll
inchcapeccm@instinctif.com
+44 (0) 20 7457 2020
+44 (0) 7771 860 938
+44 (0) 7583 936 031
+44 (0) 7891 564 641
Disclaimer
