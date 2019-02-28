Inchcape : posts lower full-year profit as auto market cools

Inchcape also warned that any impact to trading from Britain's impending exit from the European Union would be a risk to its retail business performance.

Automakers and other manufacturers have pointed out that the toll of a no-deal Brexit could cause higher tariffs, disrupt supply chains and threaten jobs.

The company, which trades in over two dozen countries, said pretax profit on a constant currency basis fell to 356.8 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, compared to 381.6 million pounds reported a year earlier.

British car production fell by 9 percent last year, the biggest drop since the 2008-9 recession, and investment slumped by nearly half because of fears about Brexit.

The company said margins in its retail channel came under pressure due to a market supply and demand imbalance in the UK, new regulation and a slowing Australia market.

Global distribution revenue rose 6.6 percent to 4.99 billion pounds, while retail revenue increased 5 percent to 4.29 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)