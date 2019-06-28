Replacement: Transaction in Own Shares

The 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released by Inchcape plc on 27 June 2019 at 17:44 under RNS No 7307Dhas been amended.

The following changes have been made:

·

Cumulative Total changed from 2,974,679 to 3,069,578 · Cumulative net cost changed from £18,152,162.02 to £18,735,701.07

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

The full amended text is shown below.

Replacement: Transactions in own shares

Inchcape plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence from J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of the buyback programme announced on 23 May 2019.

Date of purchase: 27 June 2019 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 94,899 Lowest price paid per share: 607.5000 Highest price paid per share: 614.5000 Average price paid per share: 611.8451

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Since 24 May 2019 the Company has purchased 3,069,578* shares at a cost (including dealing and associated costs) of £18,735,701.07*.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Inchcape plc (ISIN: GB00B61TVQ02) Date of purchases: 27 June 2019 Investment firm: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share London Stock Exchange 611.8451 94,899 607.5000 614.5000

Enquiries:

Tamsin Waterhouse

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7546 0022