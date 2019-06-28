Log in
Replacement: Transaction in Own Shares

06/28/2019 | 11:36am EDT

The 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released by Inchcape plc on 27 June 2019 at 17:44 under RNS No 7307Dhas been amended.

The following changes have been made:

· Cumulative Total changed from 2,974,679 to 3,069,578· Cumulative net cost changed from £18,152,162.02 to £18,735,701.07

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

The full amended text is shown below.

Replacement: Transactions in own shares

Inchcape plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence from J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of the buyback programme announced on 23 May 2019.

Date of purchase:

27 June 2019

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

94,899

Lowest price paid per share:

607.5000

Highest price paid per share:

614.5000

Average price paid per share:

611.8451

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Since 24 May 2019 the Company has purchased 3,069,578* shares at a cost (including dealing and associated costs) of £18,735,701.07*.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:

Inchcape plc (ISIN: GB00B61TVQ02)

Date of purchases:

27 June 2019

Investment firm:

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Aggregate information:

Venue

Volume-weighted average price

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share

Highest price per share

London Stock Exchange

611.8451

94,899

607.5000

614.5000

Enquiries:

Tamsin Waterhouse

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7546 0022

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:35:02 UTC
