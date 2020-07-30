|
Inchcape : 2019 Segmental Restatements
07/30/2020 | 03:26am EDT
Segmental restatements
To support the change to our revised segmental disclosure we have provided the breakdown for 2019 under both the historic reporting structure, as well as the new reporting structure.
|
Old
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS REPORTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVISED DISCLOSURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Retail
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Retail
|
|
Group
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
865.8
|
1,681.9
|
|
|
|
|
865.8
|
1,681.9
|
|
Asia
|
784.1
|
1,522.5
|
|
81.7
|
159.4
|
|
865.8
|
1,681.9
|
Australasia
|
500.5
|
1,036.3
|
|
185.1
|
306.7
|
|
685.6
|
1,343.0
|
|
Australasia
|
517.2
|
1,070.9
|
|
168.4
|
272.1
|
|
685.6
|
1,343.0
|
UK & Europe
|
660.5
|
1,329.6
|
|
1,610.7
|
3,004.9
|
|
2,271.2
|
4,334.5
|
|
APAC
|
1,301.3
|
2,593.4
|
|
250.1
|
431.5
|
|
1,551.4
|
3,024.9
|
Emerging M arkets
|
459.3
|
993.5
|
|
443.2
|
1,026.8
|
|
902.5
|
2,020.3
|
|
UK & Europe
|
660.5
|
1,329.6
|
|
2,053.9
|
4,031.7
|
|
2,714.4
|
5,361.3
|
Total
|
2,486.1
|
5,041.3
|
|
2,239.0
|
4,338.4
|
|
4,725.1
|
9,379.7
|
|
Americas & Africa
|
459.3
|
993.5
|
|
|
|
|
459.3
|
993.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,421.1
|
4,916.5
|
|
2,304.0
|
4,463.2
|
|
4,725.1
|
9,379.7
|
Trading profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
93.2
|
181.9
|
|
|
|
|
93.2
|
181.9
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australasia
|
32.2
|
60.8
|
|
0.3
|
(1.4)
|
|
32.5
|
59.4
|
|
Asia
|
86.1
|
168.7
|
|
4.1
|
8.7
|
|
90.2
|
177.4
|
UK & Europe
|
21.0
|
43.7
|
|
11.7
|
17.5
|
|
32.7
|
61.2
|
|
Australasia
|
30.4
|
58.0
|
|
0.4
|
(1.2)
|
|
30.8
|
56.8
|
Emerging M arkets
|
25.2
|
67.8
|
|
7.4
|
20.0
|
|
32.6
|
87.8
|
|
APAC
|
116.5
|
226.7
|
|
4.5
|
7.5
|
|
121.0
|
234.2
|
Total
|
171.6
|
354.2
|
|
19.4
|
36.1
|
|
191.0
|
390.3
|
|
UK & Europe
|
19.8
|
41.7
|
|
15.5
|
32.2
|
|
35.3
|
73.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas & Africa
|
23.5
|
65.0
|
|
|
|
|
23.5
|
65.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11.2)
|
(17.2)
|
|
Total
|
159.8
|
333.4
|
|
20.0
|
39.7
|
|
179.8
|
373.1
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
179.8
|
373.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
