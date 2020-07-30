Log in
Inchcape : 2019 Segmental Restatements

07/30/2020

Segmental restatements

To support the change to our revised segmental disclosure we have provided the breakdown for 2019 under both the historic reporting structure, as well as the new reporting structure.

Old

New

AS REPORTED

REVISED DISCLOSURE

Distribution

Retail

Group

Distribution

Retail

Group

1H19

FY19

1H19

FY19

1H19

FY19

1H19

FY19

1H19

FY19

1H19

FY19

Revenue

Revenue

Asia

865.8

1,681.9

865.8

1,681.9

Asia

784.1

1,522.5

81.7

159.4

865.8

1,681.9

Australasia

500.5

1,036.3

185.1

306.7

685.6

1,343.0

Australasia

517.2

1,070.9

168.4

272.1

685.6

1,343.0

UK & Europe

660.5

1,329.6

1,610.7

3,004.9

2,271.2

4,334.5

APAC

1,301.3

2,593.4

250.1

431.5

1,551.4

3,024.9

Emerging M arkets

459.3

993.5

443.2

1,026.8

902.5

2,020.3

UK & Europe

660.5

1,329.6

2,053.9

4,031.7

2,714.4

5,361.3

Total

2,486.1

5,041.3

2,239.0

4,338.4

4,725.1

9,379.7

Americas & Africa

459.3

993.5

459.3

993.5

Total

2,421.1

4,916.5

2,304.0

4,463.2

4,725.1

9,379.7

Trading profit

Asia

93.2

181.9

93.2

181.9

Operating Profit

Australasia

32.2

60.8

0.3

(1.4)

32.5

59.4

Asia

86.1

168.7

4.1

8.7

90.2

177.4

UK & Europe

21.0

43.7

11.7

17.5

32.7

61.2

Australasia

30.4

58.0

0.4

(1.2)

30.8

56.8

Emerging M arkets

25.2

67.8

7.4

20.0

32.6

87.8

APAC

116.5

226.7

4.5

7.5

121.0

234.2

Total

171.6

354.2

19.4

36.1

191.0

390.3

UK & Europe

19.8

41.7

15.5

32.2

35.3

73.9

Americas & Africa

23.5

65.0

23.5

65.0

Central Costs

(11.2)

(17.2)

Total

159.8

333.4

20.0

39.7

179.8

373.1

Operating Profit

179.8

373.1

Disclaimer

Inchcape plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:25:07 UTC

