Inchcape : 2020 Interim Results Presentation

NB. all figures are stated pre-exceptional items

of goodwill (Retail) and various sites

£m (unless otherwise stated)

£m (unless otherwise stated)

NB. figures above are quoted in £m

Limited flexibility of costs weighed on performance

UK and Russia (>90% of the segment's sales) impacted by >10 weeks of closures

The two key markets impacted by prolonged closures

£m (unless otherwise stated)

NB. Closing (net debt) on an IFRS16 basis was £(262)m at end of June-2020; compares to £(250)m at Dec-2019

Inventory management in collaboration with our OEM partners

Lower operating profit offset by strict working capital discipline, and reduced capex and taxes

Supported by collaboration with OEMs

Free-cash flow = £(5)m vs £25m in 1H19

Repaid UK CCFF (£100m) in July; liquidity remains available until

Collaboration with OEMs has supported the liquidity position during market lockdowns

Liquidity of >£1,000m vs £889m in

started to be felt

closures (outside of Asia)

of revenues were closed

of revenues were closed

1) 2019-PF: 2019 reported figure adjusted for disposals and acquisitions

c.50% of savings retained when

Enabler for entry into new markets and broadening our brand exposure

OEM looking for a new distribution partner

Strengthens our regional presence and broadens our brand exposure

dealStrategic move to enter a new geography and leverage our global scale

Establishing a strong platform in a new geography

M&A: alive to the consolidation opportunity

To be resumed when appropriate

(post-dividend and M&A) via buybacks

Capex for organic growth and

Invest in the business

Too early to provide a forward-looking view

Becoming leaner and stronger

• Underlying strength of recovery is unclear

Investment proposition: growth and cash returns

Distribution at our core: A highly cash generative and sustainable business model

Strong and increasing weighting to higher growth markets supports our diversification

Ignite strategy driving organic performance ahead of market growth

Continued consolidation a material driver of value creation

Sustainable business model well placed to benefit from future industry trends

Well positioned to deliver shareholder value through organic growth, consolidation and cash returns