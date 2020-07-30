|
Inchcape : 2020 Interim Results Presentation
07/30/2020 | 03:26am EDT
Income statement
|
|
|
|
|
Change yoy%
|
|
Covid-19 had a material impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£m (unless otherwise stated)
|
1H20
|
1H19
|
Reported
|
Constant FX
|
Organic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Topline outperformance vs market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
3,019
|
4,725
|
(36)%
|
(35)%
|
(29)%
|
volumes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
28
|
180
|
(84)%
|
(84)%
|
|
• Market closures had a significant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin %
|
0.9%
|
3.8%
|
(290)bps
|
(290)bps
|
|
impact on results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
9
|
156
|
(94)%
|
(94)%
|
|
• Exceptional charges of £198m; majority
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic adjusted EPS (p)
|
(0.6)
|
28.6
|
(102)%
|
|
|
(£185m) related to impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of goodwill (Retail) and various sites
|
Dividend per share (p)
|
-
|
8.9
|
(100)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NB. all figures are stated pre-exceptional items
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
4
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
Change yoy%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£m (unless otherwise stated)
|
1H20
|
1H19
|
Reported
|
Constant FX
|
Organic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1,730
|
2,421
|
(29)%
|
(27)%
|
(29)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
46
|
160
|
(71)%
|
(71)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% margin
|
2.7%
|
6.6%
|
(390)bps
|
(400)bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results hit by wide-spread market closures
-
Geographic diversification helped support performance
-
Positive operating profit albeit at lower levels
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
5
Distribution operating profit bridge
160
58
24
11
18
46
3
|
1H19
|
Asia
|
Australasia
|
Europe
|
Americas & Africa
|
Translation FX
|
1H20
|
operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
operating profit
NB. figures above are quoted in £m
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
6
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
Change yoy%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£m (unless otherwise stated)
|
1H20
|
1H19
|
Reported
|
Constant FX
|
Organic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1,289
|
2,304
|
(44)%
|
(43)%
|
(30)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
(18)
|
20
|
(188)%
|
(190)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% margin
|
(1.4)%
|
0.9%
|
(230)bps
|
(230)bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The two key markets impacted by prolonged closures
-
UK and Russia (>90% of the segment's sales) impacted by >10 weeks of closures
-
Limited flexibility of costs weighed on performance
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
7
Cash flow: very effective inventory management
Net cash bridge (£'m)
Free-cash flow = £(5)m vs £25m in 1H19
2212
2813
|
Opening Net Cash @ Dec-19 [IAS17]
|
Operating profit
|
D&A net of lease payments
|
Working capital
|
Pension/ NCI/ Other
|
Net interest and tax
|
Net capex
|
Net M&A
|
Dividends
|
Share buybacks
|
FX / Other
|
Closing Net Cash @ Jun-20 [IAS17]
Supported by collaboration with OEMs
-
Lower operating profit offset by strict working capital discipline, and reduced capex and taxes
-
Inventory management in collaboration with our OEM partners
-
Dividend and share buyback cancellations helped preserve cash
NB. Closing (net debt) on an IFRS16 basis was £(262)m at end of June-2020; compares to £(250)m at Dec-2019
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
8
Liquidity update: strong balance sheet
|
Net cash
|
£103m
|
£(187)m
|
£(210)m
|
£89m
|
Total Liquidity
|
£889m
|
£600m
|
>£700m
|
>£1,000m
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
480
|
31-Dec-19
|
07-Apr-20
|
20-May-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
Available cash
|
|
RCF headroom
|
CCFF headroom
|
|
Liquidity position further strengthened
-
Liquidity of >£1,000m vs £889m in Dec-19
-
Collaboration with OEMs has supported the liquidity position during market lockdowns
-
Repaid UK CCFF (£100m) in July; liquidity remains available until Dec-20
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
9
Covid-19 update: key market status
Asia-Pac
Europe
Americas & Africa
|
7th April
|
21st May
|
Status today
Australia
Hong Kong
Singapore
Belgium
Greece
Romania
Russia
UK
Chile
Colombia
Peru
Costa Rica
Ethiopia
Market status (today)
-
Open: 30 markets
-
Closed: 3 markets
Open
Key:
Closed
Group
|
(open markets
|
30%
|
40%
|
95%
|
% 2019 revenues)
|
|
|
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
10
Sales trend gradually improving as markets reopen
Group organic revenue growth (yoy%) development
|
1Q20:
|
Apr-20
|
May-20
|
Jun-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)%
(18)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20:
|
Aftersales sales growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(51)%
|
c.20% above Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
(59)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(76)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Jan-Feb: performance
|
•
|
Markets representing c70%
|
•
|
Markets representing c60%
|
•
|
Markets (mainly Americas)
|
|
|
ahead of internal
|
|
of revenues were closed
|
|
of revenues were closed
|
|
representing c10% of
|
|
|
expectations
|
•
|
Singapore closed in early-
|
•
|
European Distribution
|
|
revenues were closed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
March: initial impact of
|
|
April
|
|
operations started to
|
•
|
Singapore and UK
|
|
|
|
closures (outside of Asia)
|
|
|
|
reopen in mid-May
|
|
reopened
|
|
|
|
started to be felt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
11
Market context for cost-restructuring
Inchcape markets: new car volume evolution
IHS Automotive forecasts (July)
(29)%
14%
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
12
A leaner organisation, fit for focused growth
|
2019-PF1
|
|
Overhead
|
|
Restructuring
|
overheads
|
|
savings
|
|
costs
|
£855m
|
|
>£90m
|
|
c.£70m
|
Following significant
|
Reducing headcount (10%),
|
Process well-underway
|
Retail disposals
|
third-party spend and
|
|
|
footprint rationalisation
|
|
|
c.50% of savings retained when
|
Cash-cost c.£50m
|
|
revenue recovers
|
1) 2019-PF: 2019 reported figure adjusted for disposals and acquisitions
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
13
Digital: continuing our investment
Key digital milestones in 1H20
-
Digital leads drove > 9,000 orders
-
Increased efficacy of digital marketing
-
Completed testing on multi-brand & language platform
Current digital priorities
-
Omni-channel: roll-outMelbourne-trial to other markets
-
Analytics: use digital information and data to drive decisions
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
14
M&A: alive to the consolidation opportunity
Establishing a strong platform in a new geography
Platform
dealStrategic move to enter a new geography and leverage our global scale
e.g. Indumotora (2016) & Rudelman (2018) - Americas
|
|
Leveraging existing regional infrastructure
|
Smaller
|
|
scale
|
Strengthens our regional presence and broadens our brand exposure
|
|
e.g. BMW Estonia (2017) & JLR Colombia (2018)
|
|
|
Selling
|
Inchcape
|
|
OEM looking for a new distribution partner
|
Distributor
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
win
|
Enabler for entry into new markets and broadening our brand exposure
|
|
|
|
e.g. BMW Guam (2018), Daimler Latam (2019, 2020) & JLR Poland (2020)
|
|
|
|
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
15
Capital allocation: maintaining our discipline
1
Invest in the business
Capex for organic growth and
technological investment
Retain focus on portfolio optimisation
4
Share buybacks
Suspended due to Covid-19
Policy: distribute excess FCF
(post-dividend and M&A) via buybacks
Strong
balance sheet
Net debt to EBITDA
of max 1x (pre IFRS16)
2
Dividends
To be resumed when appropriate
Policy: 40% annual payout of basic EPS
(pre exceptionals)
3
Value accretive M&A
Required return targeted
in years 2-4
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
16
Outlook: continued resilience
|
Market outlook
|
Strategic focus
|
•
|
Markets remain dynamic
|
• Continue to outperform market volumes
|
• Underlying strength of recovery is unclear
|
•
|
Becoming leaner and stronger
|
•
|
Possibility of a second-wave
|
•
|
Capitalising on opportunities
2020 outlook:
Too early to provide a forward-looking view
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
17
Investment proposition: growth and cash returns
Distribution at our core: A highly cash generative and sustainable business model
Strong and increasing weighting to higher growth markets supports our diversification
Ignite strategy driving organic performance ahead of market growth
Continued consolidation a material driver of value creation
Sustainable business model well placed to benefit from future industry trends
Well positioned to deliver shareholder value through organic growth, consolidation and cash returns
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
19
Initial thoughts: Covid-19, the great accelerator
|
Dial-up use of
|
|
Drive
|
|
Globalise
|
|
Deliver the
|
|
consolidation in
|
|
processes
|
|
'Inchcape
|
data & digital
|
|
|
|
|
distribution
|
|
& smart centres
|
|
Way'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drive insights,
|
Help existing,
|
Use shared
|
Accelerate
|
efficiencies and
|
and new,
|
services and
|
development
|
growth
|
partners grow
|
automation to
|
by further
|
|
across a range
|
improve
|
investing in our
|
|
of markets
|
profitability
|
people
Continuing to help our OEM partners grow
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
20
Supporting our communities
|
Europe
|
APAC
|
Americas
|
Provision of vehicles
|
Public awareness campaign
|
Vehicle support for the
|
to Red Cross
|
in early stages of outbreak
|
Ministry of Health
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
23
Segmental restatements
|
Old
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS REPORTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVISED DISCLOSURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Retail
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Retail
|
|
Group
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
|
1H19
|
FY19
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
865.8
|
1,681.9
|
|
|
|
|
865.8
|
1,681.9
|
|
Asia
|
784.1
|
1,522.5
|
|
81.7
|
159.4
|
|
865.8
|
1,681.9
|
Australasia
|
500.5
|
1,036.3
|
|
185.1
|
306.7
|
|
685.6
|
1,343.0
|
|
Australasia
|
517.2
|
1,070.9
|
|
168.4
|
272.1
|
|
685.6
|
1,343.0
|
UK & Europe
|
660.5
|
1,329.6
|
|
1,610.7
|
3,004.9
|
|
2,271.2
|
4,334.5
|
|
APAC
|
1,301.3
|
2,593.4
|
|
250.1
|
431.5
|
|
1,551.4
|
3,024.9
|
Emerging M arkets
|
459.3
|
993.5
|
|
443.2
|
1,026.8
|
|
902.5
|
2,020.3
|
|
UK & Europe
|
660.5
|
1,329.6
|
|
2,053.9
|
4,031.7
|
|
2,714.4
|
5,361.3
|
Total
|
2,486.1
|
5,041.3
|
|
2,239.0
|
4,338.4
|
|
4,725.1
|
9,379.7
|
|
Americas & Africa
|
459.3
|
993.5
|
|
|
|
|
459.3
|
993.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,421.1
|
4,916.5
|
|
2,304.0
|
4,463.2
|
|
4,725.1
|
9,379.7
|
Trading profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
93.2
|
181.9
|
|
|
|
|
93.2
|
181.9
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australasia
|
32.2
|
60.8
|
|
0.3
|
(1.4)
|
|
32.5
|
59.4
|
|
Asia
|
86.1
|
168.7
|
|
4.1
|
8.7
|
|
90.2
|
177.4
|
UK & Europe
|
21.0
|
43.7
|
|
11.7
|
17.5
|
|
32.7
|
61.2
|
|
Australasia
|
30.4
|
58.0
|
|
0.4
|
(1.2)
|
|
30.8
|
56.8
|
Emerging M arkets
|
25.2
|
67.8
|
|
7.4
|
20.0
|
|
32.6
|
87.8
|
|
APAC
|
116.5
|
226.7
|
|
4.5
|
7.5
|
|
121.0
|
234.2
|
Total
|
171.6
|
354.2
|
|
19.4
|
36.1
|
|
191.0
|
390.3
|
|
UK & Europe
|
19.8
|
41.7
|
|
15.5
|
32.2
|
|
35.3
|
73.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas & Africa
|
23.5
|
65.0
|
|
|
|
|
23.5
|
65.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11.2)
|
(17.2)
|
|
Total
|
159.8
|
333.4
|
|
20.0
|
39.7
|
|
179.8
|
373.1
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
179.8
|
373.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First half 2020 results - 30th July 2020
|
24
