Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Incitec Pivot Ltd    IPL   AU000000IPL1

INCITEC PIVOT LTD

(IPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/01
3.4 AUD   +0.89%
11:09pINCITEC PIVOT : Appendix 3B ...
PU
02/25INCITEC PIVOT : Update on impact of Queensland weather events ...
PU
02/15INCITEC PIVOT : Change in substantial holding from PPT ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Incitec Pivot : Appendix 3B ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 11:09pm EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/7/96. Origin: Appendix 5. Amended 1/7/98, 1/9/99, 1/7/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/3/2002, 1/1/2003, 24/10/2005.

Name of entity

Incitec Pivot Limited ("IPL")

ABN 42 004 080 264

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be

Performance Rights (unquoted)

issued

2

Number of +securities issued or to be

120,443 Performance Rights (unquoted)

issued (if known) or maximum number

which may be issued

3

Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if

Performance Rights issued pursuant to IPL

options, exercise price and expiry date;

employee incentive plan. The Performance

if partly paid +securities, the amount

Rights are issued at nil exercise price.

outstanding and due dates for payment;

if +convertible securities, the conversion

For further details, see IPL's FY2018

price and dates for conversion)

Remuneration Report and 2018 Notice of

Meeting for Shareholders.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    N/ANil

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Performance Rights issued pursuant to IPL employee incentive plan.

  • 7 Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

    4 March 2019

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,605,783,967

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

4,808,943

Performance Rights (unquoted)

N/A

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security holder approval required?

    N/A

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

    N/A

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

    N/A

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

    N/A

  • 15 +Record date to determine entitlements N/A

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

    N/A

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

    N/A

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

N/AN/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

    N/A

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

    N/A

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

    N/A

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

    N/A

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of +security holders

    N/A

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on +security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

    N/A

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and prospectus or Product Disclosure Statement will be sent to persons entitled

    N/A

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

    N/A

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

    N/A

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

    N/A

  • 30 How do +security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

    N/A

  • 31 How do +security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

    N/A

  • 32 How do +security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

33

+Despatch date

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

Type of securities

(tick one)

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully

paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of

convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

36

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 04:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INCITEC PIVOT LTD
11:09pINCITEC PIVOT : Appendix 3B ...
PU
02/25INCITEC PIVOT : Update on impact of Queensland weather events ...
PU
02/15INCITEC PIVOT : Change in substantial holding from PPT ...
PU
02/13INCITEC PIVOT : 2019 Results Timetable ...
PU
02/11INCITEC PIVOT : Impact of recent extreme Queensland weather events
AQ
02/10INCITEC PIVOT : Impact of recent extreme Queensland weather events ...
PU
02/06INCITEC PIVOT : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Johns ...
PU
02/06INCITEC PIVOT : Change in substantial holding from PPT ...
PU
02/05INCITEC PIVOT : Appendix 3B ...
PU
01/30INCITEC PIVOT : Beholden To Commodity Prices
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 912 M
EBIT 2019 533 M
Net income 2019 303 M
Debt 2019 1 696 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
P/E ratio 2020 12,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 5 411 M
Chart INCITEC PIVOT LTD
Duration : Period :
Incitec Pivot Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCITEC PIVOT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,82  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeanne M. Johns Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Paul Vincent Brasher Non-Executive Chairman
Frankie Manuel Micallef Chief Financial Officer
Robert Rounsley Chief Technology Development Officer
Rebecca Joy McGrath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCITEC PIVOT LTD3.66%3 829
DOWDUPONT INC.-0.47%120 021
BASF SE12.68%69 909
ROYAL DSM34.66%19 459
SASOL LIMITED1.84%19 003
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT11.67%15 506
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.