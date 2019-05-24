Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Incitec Pivot Ltd    IPL   AU000000IPL1

INCITEC PIVOT LTD

(IPL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/24
3.29 AUD   -2.37%
01:23aINCITEC PIVOT : Appendix 3B ...
PU
05/20INCITEC PIVOT : Paves The Way To FY20 Recovery
AQ
05/20INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED : - First half impacted by significant non-recurring events improved second half outlook
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Incitec Pivot : Appendix 3B ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 01:23am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/7/96. Origin: Appendix 5. Amended 1/7/98, 1/9/99, 1/7/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/3/2002, 1/1/2003, 24/10/2005.

Name of entity

Incitec Pivot Limited ("IPL")

ABN

42 004 080 264

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  • Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Performance Rights (unquoted)

72,302 Performance Rights (unquoted)

Performance Rights issued pursuant to IPL employee incentive plan. The Performance Rights are issued at nil exercise price.

For further details, see IPL's FY2018 Remuneration Report and 2018 Notice of Meeting for Shareholders.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

  • Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  • Issue price or consideration
  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
  • Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
  • Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

N/A

Nil

Performance Rights issued pursuant to IPL employee incentive plan.

24 May 2019

Number

+Class

1,605,783,967

Fully paid ordinary

shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

  • Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

4,881,245

Performance Rights

(unquoted)

N/A

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval required?

N/A

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine entitlements
  5. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19

Closing date for receipt of acceptances

N/A

or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee or

N/A

commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of +security holders

N/A

N/A

25

If the issue is contingent on +security

N/A

holders' approval, the date of the

meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance form

N/A

and prospectus or Product Disclosure

Statement will be sent to persons

entitled

27

If the entity has issued options, and the

N/A

terms entitle option holders to

participate on exercise, the date on

which notices will be sent to option

holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

29

Date rights trading will end (if

N/A

applicable)

  1. How do +security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
  2. How do +security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
  3. How do +security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

N/A

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

33

+Despatch date

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of securities (tick one)

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully

paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of

convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional

+securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

36

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting

out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 05:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INCITEC PIVOT LTD
01:23aINCITEC PIVOT : Appendix 3B ...
PU
05/20INCITEC PIVOT : Paves The Way To FY20 Recovery
AQ
05/20INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED : - First half impacted by significant non-recurring event..
AQ
05/19INCITEC PIVOT : IPL 2019 Half Year Results Presentation ...
PU
05/19INCITEC PIVOT : Dividend/Distribution - IPL ...
PU
05/19INCITEC PIVOT : Half Yearly Report and Accounts ...
PU
05/19INCITEC PIVOT : IPL 2019 Half Year Results ...
PU
05/15INCITEC PIVOT LTD : half-yearly earnings release
04/04INCITEC PIVOT : Drought, Floods and Plant Closure Hits Incitec Pivot
AQ
04/02INCITEC PIVOT : Issues Brushed Aside
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 829 M
EBIT 2019 400 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Debt 2019 1 755 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 27,82
P/E ratio 2020 13,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 5 411 M
Chart INCITEC PIVOT LTD
Duration : Period :
Incitec Pivot Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCITEC PIVOT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,61  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeanne M. Johns Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Paul Vincent Brasher Non-Executive Chairman
Frankie Manuel Micallef Chief Financial Officer
Robert Rounsley Chief Technology Development Officer
Rebecca Joy McGrath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCITEC PIVOT LTD2.74%3 763
DOWDUPONT INC.-10.21%71 862
BASF SE2.72%63 521
ROYAL DSM42.01%20 518
SASOL LIMITED-15.85%16 403
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG18.44%13 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About