Incitec Pivot : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B Kruger ...

12/24/2018 | 12:30am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 42 004 080 264

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brian Gordon Kruger

Date of last notice

9 June 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Bond Street Custodians Limited is the registered holder of Incitec Pivot shares on behalf of Macquarie Investment Management Limited as trustee of the Macquarie Superannuation Plan for and on behalf of Mr Brian Kruger.

Date of change

20 December 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

14,620

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

Not applicable

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Not applicable

No. of securities held after change

14,620

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Change in name of registered holder only. There is no change to the number of ordinary shares held.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 05:29:11 UTC
