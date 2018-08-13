Incitec Pivot : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation ...

Office of the Company Secretary
13 August 2018
Dear Sir or Madam
Electronic Lodgement - Appointment of Company Secretary
In accordance with the Listing Rules, I attach a copy of an ASX Announcement for release to the market.
Yours faithfully
Daniella Pereira Company Secretary

Appointment of Company Secretary
13 August 2018
Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX: IPL) today announced the appointment of Ms Jennifer Neoh as Acting Company Secretary. Ms Neoh's appointment as Acting Company Secretary takes effect from 16 August 2018.
