INCITEC PIVOT LTD (IPL)
Incitec Pivot : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

08/13/2018 | 01:49am CEST

Office of the Company Secretary

ABN 42 004 080 264

Registered Office:

13 August 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, North Tower

Rialto

525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000

Dear Sir or Madam

Level 8, 28 Freshwater Place Southbank Victoria 3006

Tel: (61 3) 8695 4400 Fax: (61 3) 8695 4419www.incitecpivot.com.au

Electronic Lodgement - Appointment of Company Secretary

In accordance with the Listing Rules, I attach a copy of an ASX Announcement for release to the market.

Yours faithfully

Daniella Pereira Company Secretary

Attach.

ASX RELEASE

Appointment of Company Secretary

13 August 2018

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX: IPL) today announced the appointment of Ms Jennifer Neoh as Acting Company Secretary. Ms Neoh's appointment as Acting Company Secretary takes effect from 16 August 2018.

For more information:

Investors

Matthew Flugge

Group Vice President Corporate Affairs Tel: +61 3 8695 4617

Mobile: +61 409 705 176matthew.flugge@incitecpivot.com.au

Incitec Pivot Limited ABN 42 004 080 264

Level 8, 28 Freshwater Place, Southbank, Victoria 3006, Australiawww.incitecpivot.com.au

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 23:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
