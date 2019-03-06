Incitec Pivot : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation ...

ASX RELEASE

Change of Company Secretary

6 March 2019

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX: IPL) today announced the appointment of Ms Tamara Kayser as Company Secretary and the resignation of Ms Jennifer Neoh as Acting Company Secretary. Ms Kayser has been appointed as Company Secretary on an interim basis pending the commencement of a permanent appointee to the role. Ms Kayser's appointment and Ms Neoh's resignation will take effect from 8 March 2019 at which time Ms Neoh will resume her role as IPL's Deputy Company Secretary.

The Board of Incitec Pivot Limited would like to thank Ms Neoh for her contribution during her tenure as Acting Company Secretary.

Incitec Pivot Limited ABN 42 004 080 264

