Incitec Pivot : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation ...

ASX RELEASE
Change of Company Secretary
6 March 2019
Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX: IPL) today announced the appointment of Ms Tamara Kayser as Company Secretary and the resignation of Ms Jennifer Neoh as Acting Company Secretary. Ms Kayser has been appointed as Company Secretary on an interim basis pending the commencement of a permanent appointee to the role. Ms Kayser's appointment and Ms Neoh's resignation will take effect from 8 March 2019 at which time Ms Neoh will resume her role as IPL's Deputy Company Secretary.
The Board of Incitec Pivot Limited would like to thank Ms Neoh for her contribution during her tenure as Acting Company Secretary.
For more information:
|
Investors
|
Media
|
Chris Opperman
|
Matthew Flugge
|
General Manager
|
Group Vice President Corporate Affairs
|
Group Finance & Investor Relations
|
Tel: +61 3 8695 4617
|
Tel: +61 3 8695 4449
|
Mobile: +61 409 705 176
|
Mobile: +61 423 773 307
|
matthew.flugge@incitecpivot.com.au
|
chris.opperman@incitecpivot.com.au
Incitec Pivot Limited ABN 42 004 080 264
Level 8, 28 Freshwater Place, Southbank, Victoria 3006, Australiawww.incitecpivot.com.au
Disclaimer
Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 04:59:03 UTC