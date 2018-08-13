Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Incitec Pivot Ltd    IPL   AU000000IPL1

INCITEC PIVOT LTD (IPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Incitec Pivot : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:45am CEST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

Rule 3.8A

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given

14-Nov-17

to ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

50,250,841

330,000

$184,866,223.02

$1,257,630.00

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

…………………………………………… Date: Company Secretary

13/8/18

Print name:

Daniella Pereira

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 23:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INCITEC PIVOT LTD
01:49aINCITEC PIVOT : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation ...
PU
01:45aINCITEC PIVOT : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E ...
PU
08/09INCITEC PIVOT : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E ...
PU
08/07INCITEC PIVOT : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E ...
PU
08/03ZENITH ENERGY LIMITED : - ZEN IPL Contract Extension
AQ
08/02INCITEC PIVOT : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E ...
PU
07/30INCITEC PIVOT : Alliance - Incitec Pivot Contract Extension
AQ
07/09INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED : - Company Secretary Resignation
AQ
06/28INCITEC PIVOT : IPL inks interim gas supply deals to secure Gibson plant operati..
AQ
06/27INCITEC PIVOT : gas deal relies on Mount Isa Northern Gas Pipeline
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/23OAKMARK GLOBAL FUND : Q1 2018 
2017Incitec Pivot (ICPVF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016Cost-Cutting Layoff Announcements 
2016EWA : Getting In Down Under 
2015Incitec Pivot Seems To Be Doing Well Despite Downturn In Silver And Mining 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 3 632 M
EBIT 2018 566 M
Net income 2018 234 M
Debt 2018 1 702 M
Yield 2018 2,85%
P/E ratio 2018 28,68
P/E ratio 2019 15,24
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 6 301 M
Chart INCITEC PIVOT LTD
Duration : Period :
Incitec Pivot Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCITEC PIVOT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,73  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeanne M. Johns Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Paul Vincent Brasher Non-Executive Chairman
Frankie Manuel Micallef Chief Financial Officer
Robert Rounsley Chief Technology Development Officer
Graham Joseph Smorgon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCITEC PIVOT LTD-2.31%4 600
DOWDUPONT-4.89%160 181
BASF-14.18%84 437
ROYAL DSM12.44%18 964
EVONIK INDUSTRIES1.53%17 171
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.01%16 683
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.