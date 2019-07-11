Log in
INCITEC PIVOT LTD

(IPL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/11
3.22 AUD   +0.31%
07/11INCITEC PIVOT : Drilling Update - Project Range & Dukas ...
PU
07/08INCITEC PIVOT : Change in substantial holding from PPT ...
PU
07/02CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Range 4 Spuds
AQ
Incitec Pivot : Drilling Update - Project Range & Dukas ...

07/11/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

ASX

ANNOUNCEMENT AND

ASX CODE: CTP

MEDIA RELEASE

12 July 2019

DRILLING UPDATE - PROJECT RANGE & DUKAS

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) ("Company" or "Central") provides the following update in relation to drilling operations on Project Range and Dukas 1.

PROJECT RANGE - RANGE 5 SPUDS & RANGE 4 RESULTS

The drilling programme in respect of Project Range, a 50:50 Joint Venture with a wholly owned subsidiary of Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) in ATP 2031, is progressing well. Range 5, the second well in the Project Range exploration programme, spudded yesterday at 8:30pm AEST. This continues to demonstrate the Joint Venture's ability to rapidly progress exploration in this tenure.

ATP 2031 is a 77 km2 permit located in the Surat Basin that was granted in August 2018. The Joint Venture is targeting a CSG development of the highly prospective Walloons coals, which have been developed extensively in Queensland over the last decade. Pursuant to the Joint Venture arrangements, Incitec will contribute up to $20 million of the exploration and appraisal costs. If successful, this permit will provide a new source of gas supply for the east coast domestic gas market.

The first well in the programme, Range 4, was successfully executed in line with the well plan. Total Depth (TD) was reached at 845m from the Rotary Table (RT) and the Walloons coals were intercepted over a depth range from 285m RT to 630m RT. Six Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) were conducted sequentially over 30 hours over the majority of the coals to evaluate permeability via the recovery of formation water. A preliminary review indicates encouraging permeability results given that this was the deepest well which was expected to have the lowest permeability. Central is looking forward to the results of the subsequent wells, which will provide broader insights across the entire tenure. Full interpretation of the test results from all wells will be completed at the conclusion of the exploration programme, which is expected to be at the end of August. With data gathering now complete, Range 4 has been suspended pending imminent Plug & Abandonment (P&A).

DUKAS UPDATE

The Dukas 1 well has successfully completed wireline logging from 2604m measured depth (MD) to 3515m MD. However, some difficulties were encountered running the 8-5/8" intermediate casing liner and this is expected to take another four to seven days to rectify before drilling resumes. As a result, the estimated timeframe to reach the Heavitree Formation remains up to two weeks.

GFS Rig 12 on location at Range 4

General Disclaimer and explanation of terms:

This document is not intended for prospective investors and does not purport to provide all of the information an interested party may require in order to investigate the affairs of Central Petroleum Limited ("Company"). The data and information herein are subject to change.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may be outside the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (but are not limited to) funding, exploration, commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, environmental risks, legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals, cost estimates and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the ASX. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this document. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statement in this document is valid only at the date of issue of this document. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, or any other Listing Rules or Financial Regulators' rules, the Company, its agents, directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this document if events, conditions or circumstances change or that unexpected occurrences happen to affect such information or statement. Sentences and phrases are forward looking statements when they include any tense from present to future or similar inflection words, such as (but not limited to) "believe", "understand", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "predict", target", "may", "hope", "can", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "projects", "is designed to", "with the intent", "potential", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology or similar expressions of the future which may indicate a forward looking statement or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

No right of the Company or its subsidiaries shall be waived arising out of this document. All rights are reserved.

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 03:09:03 UTC
