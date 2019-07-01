Log in
INCITEC PIVOT LTD

(IPL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/01
3.41 AUD   --.--%
04:58aCTP : Range 4 Spuds ...
PU
04:58aINCITEC PIVOT : Final Director's Interest Notice - P Brasher ...
PU
06/24CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Drilling Update, Project Range and Dukas
AQ
Incitec Pivot : Final Director's Interest Notice - P Brasher

07/01/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entityINCITEC PIVOT LIMITED

ABN

42 004 080 264

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Paul Vincent Brasher

Date of last notice

28 December 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

30 June 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Mr Brasher is joint registered holder (with Robyn Elizabeth Brasher) as trustee for the Brasher Family Superannuation Fund (of which Mr Brasher is also a beneficiary)

Number & class of securities

91,836

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:57:03 UTC
