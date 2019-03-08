Incitec Pivot : IPL Prices AUD450 million Australian Medium Term Notes ...

Log in
03/08/2019 | 01:14am EST

ASX RELEASE

IPL PRICES AUD450 MILLION AUSTRALIAN MEDIUM TERM NOTES

8 March 2019

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX: IPL) today announced the pricing of an AUD450 million fixed rate Australian Medium Term Notes ("Notes") offering.

The 7-year Notes were priced at a coupon of 4.30%, equating to a spread of 2.40% above the semi-quarterly swap rate, maturing 18 March 2026.

IPL's Chief Financial Officer, Frank Micallef, said that the success of this Notes issuance, being more than twice oversubscribed, reflects the Company's long-standing investment grade credit profile and strong track record of financial discipline. He said, "The funding from these Notes is part of our program to refinance the recently matured AUD200 million Notes and the upcoming USD 144A Bond maturity."

Joint Lead Managers for the transaction were ANZ and CBA.

For more information:

Investors

Media

Chris Opperman

Matthew Flugge

General Manager

Group Vice President Corporate Affairs

Group Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +61 3 8695 4617

Tel: +61 3 8695 4449

Mobile: +61 409 705 176

Mobile: +61 423 773 307

matthew.flugge@incitecpivot.com.au

chris.opperman@incitecpivot.com.au

Incitec Pivot Limited ABN 42 004 080 264

Level 8, 28 Freshwater Place, Southbank, Victoria 3006, Australiawww.incitecpivot.com.au

Disclaimer

Incitec Pivot Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 06:13:02 UTC
