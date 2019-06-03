Incitec Pivot : Revised Share Trading Policy ...

This document summarises the law relating to insider trading and sets out Incitec Pivot's trading policy on buying and selling of Incitec Pivot Securities.

This Securities Trading Policy applies to:

all directors;

Executive Team members; and

All other employees or advisers to Incitec Pivot including contractors, secondees, advisors, auditors and consultants of Incitec

Pivot.

Additionally, if you are a Designated Person, this Policy applies to you as well as to your Associates.

You are prohibited from trading in Incitec Pivot Securities during certain specified periods during the year called "Black Out Periods". These periods are explained in part 10 of this Policy.

You are able to trade in Incitec Pivot Securities during periods other than the Black Out Periods provided that they do not breach any of the insider trading prohibitions set out in the Corporations Act. These prohibitions are explained in part 5 of this Policy.

This policy also imposes certain additional obligations in relation to Designated Persons and their Associates. Designated Persons are each Director, each Executive Team member, the Company Secretary, the Group General Counsel and such other persons as the Company Secretary or the CEO nominate. These additional obligations are set out in Schedule 3.

If you do not understand the summary of the law relating to insider trading set out below, or if you are confused as to whether the law applies to you, please contact the Company Secretary. You may also wish to seek your own professional legal advice before dealing in Incitec Pivot Securities.

If you have "Inside Information", as defined in part 6 below, relating to Incitec Pivot, it is illegal for you to: