INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG

(IC8)
InCity Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/22/2020 | 04:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.04.2020 / 10:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Haron Holding AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 3496.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 3496.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59241  22.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
