Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  INCLUSIVE Inc.    7078   JP3152620005

INCLUSIVE INC.

(7078)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 12:41am EDT

Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday.

The city-state has already developed the first-of-its-kind smartphone app to identify and alert people who have interacted with novel coronavirus carriers, but the bluetooth technology has been beset with glitches and the app is not widely used.

"We are developing and will soon roll out a portable wearable device that will ... not depend on possession of a smartphone," foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Friday.

"If this portable device works. We may then distribute it to everyone in Singapore ... This will be more inclusive, and it will ensure that all of us will be protected."

The device being developed can be worn on a lanyard or kept in a handbag and will be battery-operated, Balakrishnan said last month in an interview with Sky News Australia.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Robert Birsel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INCLUSIVE INC.
12:41aSingapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear
RE
05/29Total Announces the Payment Terms of the Final 2019 Dividend Following the Sh..
DJ
05/28Uniper to return Irsching gas plants to power market from October
RE
05/27Japan approves fresh $1.1 trillion stimulus to combat pandemic pain
RE
05/27Japan approves fresh $1.1 trillion stimulus to combat pandemic pain
RE
05/21Aviva Predicts 12% Slide in U.K. Residential Property Market --Financial News
DJ
05/21DICK BOER : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director Declaration
DJ
05/19Long-lasting global recession likely due to COVID-19, says World Economic For..
RE
05/17Fed's Jerome Powell Says Economy Faces Long, Uncertain Recovery -- Update
DJ
05/13195;rsted A/S Conclusion Of Share Buy-back Programme
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 650 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2020 210 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 035 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart INCLUSIVE INC.
Duration : Period :
INCLUSIVE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCLUSIVE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 667,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Fujita President & Representative Director
Kentaro Goto Director & Administration Manager
Makoto Adachi Director
Jun Nakajima Outside Director
Daisuke Yanagisawa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCLUSIVE INC.-44.62%37
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-28.59%12 242
WPP GROUP-36.99%10 401
PUBLICIS GROUPE-24.41%7 841
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.44%7 130
CYBERAGENT, INC.39.97%6 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group