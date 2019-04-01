Log in
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. : Reports Full Year 2018 Results

04/01/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: IOR), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, today reported results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $8.2 million or ($1.97) per diluted earnings per share for the period ended December 31, 2018, as compared to a net income of $1.5 million or ($0.36) per share for the same period ended 2017.

Land held subject to a sales contract is our sole operating segment. There was no income generated from this segment for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

General and administrative expenses were $494,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $56,000 compared to general and administrative expenses of $438,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in reimbursements for expenses paid for by IOR’s financial advisor and stock transfer agent fees of approximately $50,000 and $9,000, respectively.

Net income fee to the financial advisor was $631,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $381,000, compared to the net income fee of $250,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The net income fee paid is calculated at the rate of 7.5% of net income.

Advisory fees were $685,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $25,000 compared to advisory fees of $660,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Advisory fees are computed based on a gross asset fee of 0.0625% per month (0.75% per annum) of the average of the gross asset value.

Interest income was $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $0.7 million, compared to interest income of $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the receivable amount owed from our Advisor.

Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to income tax expense of $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income before taxes was $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $7.2 million compared to net income before taxes of $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Gain on land sales increased by $7.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the same period a year ago, as a result of the sale of real estate holdings during the third quarter for approximately $22.5 million.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

           
 
INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018 2017 2016
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues $ - $ - $ -
 
Expenses:
Property operating expenses - - -
General and administrative (including $84, $234, and $213 for the year ended 2018, 2017, and 2016 respectively, to related parties) 494 438 396
Net income fee to related party 631 250 257
Advisory fee to related party   685     660     639  
Total operating expenses   1,810     1,348     1,292  
Net operating loss (1,810 ) (1,348 ) (1,292 )
 
Other income (expenses):
Interest income from related parties 4,880 4,237 4,494
Other Income   -     250     -  
Total other income   4,880     4,487     4,494  
Income before gain on sale of real estate land 3,070 3,139 3,202
Gain on sale of real estate land   7,323     -     -  
Income before taxes 10,393 3,139 3,202
Income tax (expense) - current (1,391 ) (1,098 ) (1,121 )
Income tax expense - deferred   (792 )   (533 )   -  
 
Net income $ 8,210   $ 1,508   $ 2,081  
 
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
Net income $ 1.97   $ 0.36   $ 0.50  
 
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share 4,168,214 4,168,214 4,168,214
 
 
INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Audited)
 
    December 31,     December 31,
2018 2017
 
(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
Assets
Real estate land holdings subject to sales contract, at cost $ -   $ 22,717  
Total real estate - 22,717
 
Notes and interest receivable from related parties   14,030     14,030  
Total notes and interest receivable 14,030 14,030
Cash and cash equivalents 4 2
Receivable and accrued interest from related parties 82,089 49,631
Other assets   -     1,517  
Total assets $ 96,123   $ 87,897  
 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 26   $ 10  
Total liabilities 26 10
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued 4,173,675 and outstanding 4,168,214 shares in 2018 and 2017 42 42
Treasury stock at cost, 5,461 shares in 2018 and 2017 (39 ) (39 )
Paid-in capital 61,955 61,955
Retained earnings   34,139     25,929  
Total shareholders' equity   96,097     87,887  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 96,123   $ 87,897  
 


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Moos President & Chief Executive Officer
Henry A. Butler Chairman
Gene S. Bertcher CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Robert A. Jakuszewski Independent Director
Ted R. Munselle Independent Director
