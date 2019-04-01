Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. : Reports Full Year 2018 Results

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: IOR), a
Dallas-based real estate investment company, today reported results of
operations for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended
December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $8.2 million or
($1.97) per diluted earnings per share for the period ended December 31,
2018, as compared to a net income of $1.5 million or ($0.36) per share
for the same period ended 2017.
Land held subject to a sales contract is our sole operating segment.
There was no income generated from this segment for the years ended
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
General and administrative expenses were $494,000 for the year ended
December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $56,000 compared to
general and administrative expenses of $438,000 for the year ended
December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in
reimbursements for expenses paid for by IOR’s financial advisor and
stock transfer agent fees of approximately $50,000 and $9,000,
respectively.
Net income fee to the financial advisor was $631,000 for the year ended
December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $381,000, compared to
the net income fee of $250,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The
net income fee paid is calculated at the rate of 7.5% of net income.
Advisory fees were $685,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. This
represents an increase of $25,000 compared to advisory fees of $660,000
for the year ended December 31, 2017. Advisory fees are computed based
on a gross asset fee of 0.0625% per month (0.75% per annum) of the
average of the gross asset value.
Interest income was $4.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
This represents an increase of $0.7 million, compared to interest income
of $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. This increase was
primarily due to an increase in the receivable amount owed from our
Advisor.
Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018
compared to income tax expense of $1.6 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017. Net income before taxes was $10.4 million for the
year ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $7.2
million compared to net income before taxes of $3.2 million for the year
ended December 31, 2017.
Gain on land sales increased by $7.3 million for the year ended December
31, 2018, compared to the same period a year ago, as a result of the
sale of real estate holdings during the third quarter for approximately
$22.5 million.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate
investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas,
including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through
direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit
the Company’s website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and other property revenues
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
General and administrative (including $84, $234, and $213 for the
year ended 2018, 2017, and 2016 respectively, to related parties)
|
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
Net income fee to related party
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
Advisory fee to related party
|
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
|
|
639
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
1,810
|
|
|
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
Net operating loss
|
|
|
|
(1,810
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,348
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,292
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income from related parties
|
|
|
|
4,880
|
|
|
|
|
4,237
|
|
|
|
|
4,494
|
|
Other Income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total other income
|
|
|
|
4,880
|
|
|
|
|
4,487
|
|
|
|
|
4,494
|
|
Income before gain on sale of real estate land
|
|
|
|
3,070
|
|
|
|
|
3,139
|
|
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate land
|
|
|
|
7,323
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
|
|
10,393
|
|
|
|
|
3,139
|
|
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
Income tax (expense) - current
|
|
|
|
(1,391
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,098
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,121
|
)
|
Income tax expense - deferred
|
|
|
|
(792
|
)
|
|
|
|
(533
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
8,210
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,508
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
1.97
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|
|
|
|
4,168,214
|
|
|
|
|
4,168,214
|
|
|
|
|
4,168,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except par value amount)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate land holdings subject to sales contract, at cost
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,717
|
|
Total real estate
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
22,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and interest receivable from related parties
|
|
|
|
14,030
|
|
|
|
|
14,030
|
|
Total notes and interest receivable
|
|
|
|
14,030
|
|
|
|
|
14,030
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Receivable and accrued interest from related parties
|
|
|
|
82,089
|
|
|
|
|
49,631
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,517
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
96,123
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
26
|
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued
4,173,675 and outstanding 4,168,214 shares in 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Treasury stock at cost, 5,461 shares in 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
61,955
|
|
|
|
|
61,955
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
34,139
|
|
|
|
|
25,929
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
96,097
|
|
|
|
|
87,887
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
96,123
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005748/en/