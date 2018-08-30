Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Incremental Oil and Gas Ltd    IOG   AU000000IOG4

INCREMENTAL OIL AND GAS LTD (IOG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) Half Yearly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:40am CEST
Half Yearly Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The directors of Eon NRG Limited (ASX:E2E) (OTCMKTS:ICRMF) ("Eon NRG" or "the Company") submit their report, together with the financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2018 as follows:

Review of Operations

Following the acquisition of the Borie Oilfield, Wyoming in December 2017, the Company has improved production and optimized the operations in that field. A secondary recovery waterflood program was implemented in the North Borie Field.

Eon carried out a very successful gas well recompletion at the Silvertip Field in February 2018. This well (35-28) recorded a 60-day IP of 487Mcf/day and has produced in excess of 63 million cubic feet of gas up to 30 June 2018 which has contributed to the overall increased production profile from the Silvertip Field in the first half of 2018.

Exploration Prospects.

The Company is actively pursuing oil and gas exploration prospects in the Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming. Eon NRG is looking to grow its production and reserves by securing land positions which will support prospects that demonstrate strong economic returns. The process of identifying potential prospects by reviewing existing well data and through negotiation with existing operators in the PRB commenced in H1-18.

The PRB has become one of the most active oil and gas basins in North America, and has a long history of oil and gas production from more than 4,000' of multi-stacked pay zones. The PRB has seen a significant increase in exploration and production in recent years from large E&P companies including Anadarko Resources, Chesapeake Energy, EOG Resources, Anschutz and Devon Energy through horizontal lateral wells in the unconventional rocks of the Niobrara and Mowry Shale. Operators have also tested horizontal laterals in the conventional sandstones of the Parkman, Sussex, Shannon and Turner with excellent results.

Eon NRG has identified potential drilling opportunities in the Minnelusa Formation, but it will also target the conventional sandstones of the Parkman, Sussex, Shannon and Turner. Minnelusa prospects are supported by strong economics from wells that have good geological support for the presence of hydrocarbons. Well success rates have improved in recent years with better-quality 3D seismic which allows more accurate identification of drill targets.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U9XJ6448



About EON NRG Ltd:

EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) is a USA onshore focused energy company. The Company is targeting high impact energy exploration projects in oil, gas, and or battery minerals, supported by its 100% owned and operated long life oil and gas production assets and associated cashflow.



Source:

EON NRG Ltd



Contact:

Australia -
Simon Adams, CFO
Email: sadams@i-og.net
Phone: +61-8-6144-0590
Mobile: +61-439-845-435

USA -
John Whisler, Managing Director
Email: jwhisler@i-og.net
Phone: +1-720-763-3183

Website: www.eonnrg.com 
Twitter: @EonNRG

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INCREMENTAL OIL AND GAS LT
04:40aEON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Half Yearly Report
AW
04:38aEON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Half Yearly Report
AQ
08/07EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Powder River Basin Drill Prospect
AW
08/07EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Powder River Basin Drill Prospect
AQ
07/31EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Quarterly Activities Report
AW
07/31EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
06/19EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Corporate Presentation Jun-18
AQ
06/19EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Corporate Presentation Jun-18
AW
05/31EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) 2018 AGM Presentation
AW
05/23EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Silvertip Field Development Program
AW
More news
Managers
NameTitle
John Whisler Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Hilton Stowell Chairman
Simon Charles Bunbury Adams Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gerard Joseph McGann Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Matthew W. McCann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCREMENTAL OIL AND GAS LTD11.11%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.98%84 647
CNOOC LTD23.53%78 754
EOG RESOURCES10.07%68 722
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.92%61 338
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.69%43 524
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.