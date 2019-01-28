Log in
INCREMENTAL OIL AND GAS LTD (IOG)
News 
EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) Quarterly Activity Report Q4-18

01/28/2019 | 08:00pm EST
Quarterly Activity Report Q4-18

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) (OTCMKTS:ICRMF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Solid oil and gas production for the quarter (533 BOE)

- Steady cashflow - A$1.85m net sales receipts for Q4-18. (US$1.2m)

- Receipt of executed BLM leases of 15,000 acres in the PRB, Wyoming

- Geological and feasibility studies performed to prioritise drilling prospects in PRB

- Onsite visits at potential well sites to begin designing well pads and environmental/ archaeology assessments on PRB leases

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/62NUBKER



About EON NRG Ltd:

EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) is a USA onshore focused energy company. The Company is targeting high impact energy exploration projects in oil, gas, and or battery minerals, supported by its 100% owned and operated long life oil and gas production assets and associated cashflow.



Source:

EON NRG Ltd



Contact:

Australia -
Simon Adams, CFO
Email: sadams@i-og.net
Phone: +61-8-6144-0590
Mobile : +61-439-845-435

USA -
John Whisler, Managing Director
Email: jwhisler@i-og.net
Phone: +1-720-763-3183

Website: www.eonnrg.com 
Twitter: @EonNRG

© ABN Newswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
John Whisler Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Hilton Stowell Chairman
Simon Charles Bunbury Adams Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gerard Joseph McGann Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Matthew W. McCann Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCREMENTAL OIL AND GAS LTD11.11%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.44%77 122
CNOOC LTD7.07%74 750
EOG RESOURCES13.63%57 468
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.39%50 232
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.98%31 856
