EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) Quarterly Activity Report Q4-18

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) (OTCMKTS:ICRMF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Solid oil and gas production for the quarter (533 BOE)



- Steady cashflow - A$1.85m net sales receipts for Q4-18. (US$1.2m)



- Receipt of executed BLM leases of 15,000 acres in the PRB, Wyoming



- Geological and feasibility studies performed to prioritise drilling prospects in PRB



- Onsite visits at potential well sites to begin designing well pads and environmental/ archaeology assessments on PRB leases



About EON NRG Ltd:



EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) is a USA onshore focused energy company. The Company is targeting high impact energy exploration projects in oil, gas, and or battery minerals, supported by its 100% owned and operated long life oil and gas production assets and associated cashflow.







