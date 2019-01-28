EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) Quarterly Activity Report Q4-18

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) (OTCMKTS:ICRMF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Solid oil and gas production for the quarter (533 BOE)
- Steady cashflow - A$1.85m net sales receipts for Q4-18. (US$1.2m)
- Receipt of executed BLM leases of 15,000 acres in the PRB, Wyoming
- Geological and feasibility studies performed to prioritise drilling prospects in PRB
- Onsite visits at potential well sites to begin designing well pads and environmental/ archaeology assessments on PRB leases
To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/62NUBKER
About EON NRG Ltd:
EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) is a USA onshore focused energy company. The Company is targeting high impact energy exploration projects in oil, gas, and or battery minerals, supported by its 100% owned and operated long life oil and gas production assets and associated cashflow.
Source:
EON NRG Ltd
Contact:
Australia -
Simon Adams, CFO
Email: sadams@i-og.net
Phone: +61-8-6144-0590
Mobile : +61-439-845-435
USA -
John Whisler, Managing Director
Email: jwhisler@i-og.net
Phone: +1-720-763-3183
Website: www.eonnrg.com
Twitter: @EonNRG