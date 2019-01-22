Incyte : Announces First Patient Treated in Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Itacitinib for Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the first patient
has been treated in GRAVITAS-309, a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the
first-line treatment of patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease
(GVHD). The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of itacitinib,
Incyte’s novel and selective JAK1 inhibitor, in combination with
corticosteroids compared to corticosteroids alone as a first-line
treatment for moderate or severe chronic GVHD.
“Given the severity of chronic GVHD, we are pleased to announce the
initiation of treatment for the first patient in the GRAVITAS-309 trial,
as it represents a critical next step in our comprehensive development
program aiming to bring important treatment options to market that
address the significant unmet needs of GVHD patients across the spectrum
of the disease,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte.
GVHD is a condition that can occur after an allogeneic stem cell
transplant (the transfer of stem cells from a donor), where the donated
cells initiate an immune response and attack the transplant recipients
organs, leading to significant morbidity and mortality. There are two
forms of GVHD, acute and chronic, which can affect multiple organ
systems including the skin, gastrointestinal (digestive) tract and liver.
It is estimated that there are approximately 15,000 new cases of GVHD
diagnosed each year in the U.S., Europe and Japan, where approximately
12,000 new cases are acute GVHD and 3,000 de novo cases are chronic GVHD.1,2
The prevalence of chronic GVHD in the U.S., Europe and Japan is
estimated to be approximately 25,000 patients.3
A Phase 3 study (GRAVITAS-301) of itacitinib for the treatment of
patients with acute GVHD is already underway, with results expected in
2019.
About GRAVITAS-309
GRAVITAS-309 (NCT03584516) is a randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating itacitinib or
placebo in combination with corticosteroids as a first-line treatment
for patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD). The study
will enroll approximately 266 patients 18 years or older who have
undergone one allogeneic stem cell transplant from any donor and any
donor source for a hematologic malignancy or disorder. The primary
endpoint of the GRAVITAS-309 study is overall response rate (ORR) at
Month 6, defined as the proportion of subjects demonstrating a complete
response (CR) or partial response (PR) per National Institutes of Health
consensus guideline. Key secondary endpoints include the maximum (Cmax)
and minimum (Cmin) observed serum concentration of itacitinib when
administered in combination with corticosteroids at Day 28. For more
information about the study, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03584516.
About Itacitinib
Itacitinib (INCB039110) is a novel and selective JAK1 inhibitor
currently in clinical studies for the first-line treatment of patients
with acute and chronic GVHD, and for the treatment of patients with
non-small cell lung cancer in combination with osimertinib, an EGFR
inhibitor.
Itacitinib was discovered at Incyte, and Incyte holds the global
development and commercialization rights for itacitinib with the
exception of China, where the rights to develop and commercialize
itacitinib have been licensed to Innovent Biologics, Inc.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set
forth in this release contain predictions, estimates and other
forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements
regarding: the Company’s plans and expectations for the GRAVITAS-309
program. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s
current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may
cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated
developments and the risks related to the efficacy or safety of the
Company’s development pipeline, the results of further research and
development, the high degree of risk and uncertainty associated with
drug development, clinical trials and regulatory approval processes,
other market or economic factors and competitive and technological
advances; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company
disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
1 D'Souza A, Fretham C. Current Uses and Outcomes of
Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT): CIBMTR Summary Slides, 2017.
Available at: http://www.cibmtr.org.
2
Data on file. Incyte Corporation. Wilmington, DE.
3
Jones C., et.al. Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research,
2016; 4(2):113 – 8.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005260/en/