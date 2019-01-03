Incyte : Appoints Christiana Stamoulis as Chief Financial Officer

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the appointment of Christiana Stamoulis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 11, 2019. Ms. Stamoulis will succeed David Gryska who, as planned, retired from Incyte at the end of 2018.

"We are very pleased to welcome Christiana to Incyte,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. “Over the past several years, we have worked to establish the financial framework and systems needed to build a fast-growing, profitable, global biopharmaceutical company. Christiana is an outstanding addition to our management team, and we expect that her experience in strategy and corporate finance, as well as her proven track record of executing numerous successful financial and capital allocation initiatives, will be a great asset for Incyte as we embark on our next stage of growth.”

Ms. Stamoulis has over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. She joins Incyte from Unum Therapeutics, where she was President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Unum, she was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Vertex, she spent nearly 15 years in the investment banking and management consulting industries. She was a Managing Director at Citigroup’s Investment Banking division and prior to that, she was a senior investment banker in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs, where she spent the majority of her investment banking career. She started her career as a strategy consultant at The Boston Consulting Group. Ms. Stamoulis serves on the Board of Directors of Hologic Inc., a medical technology company. She holds two Bachelor of Science degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

