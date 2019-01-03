Incyte : Appoints Christiana Stamoulis as Chief Financial Officer

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the appointment of Christiana
Stamoulis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,
effective February 11, 2019. Ms. Stamoulis will succeed David Gryska
who, as planned, retired from Incyte at the end of 2018.
"We are very pleased to welcome Christiana to Incyte,” said Hervé
Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. “Over the past several
years, we have worked to establish the financial framework and systems
needed to build a fast-growing, profitable, global biopharmaceutical
company. Christiana is an outstanding addition to our management team,
and we expect that her experience in strategy and corporate finance, as
well as her proven track record of executing numerous successful
financial and capital allocation initiatives, will be a great asset for
Incyte as we embark on our next stage of growth.”
Ms. Stamoulis has over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology
industry. She joins Incyte from Unum Therapeutics, where she was
President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Unum, she was the Senior
Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Vertex
Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Vertex, she spent nearly 15 years in
the investment banking and management consulting industries. She was a
Managing Director at Citigroup’s Investment Banking division and prior
to that, she was a senior investment banker in the Healthcare Investment
Banking Group at Goldman Sachs, where she spent the majority of her
investment banking career. She started her career as a strategy
consultant at The Boston Consulting Group. Ms. Stamoulis serves on the
Board of Directors of Hologic Inc., a medical technology company. She
holds two Bachelor of Science degrees from the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set
forth in this release contain predictions, estimates and other
forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s
next stage of growth. These forward-looking statements are based on the
Company’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties
that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the
effects of competition, the results of further research and development,
general economic and business conditions in the Company’s markets, as
well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form
10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company disclaims any
intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005143/en/