Incyte : Appoints Christiana Stamoulis as Chief Financial Officer

01/03/2019 | 01:02pm CET

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the appointment of Christiana Stamoulis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 11, 2019. Ms. Stamoulis will succeed David Gryska who, as planned, retired from Incyte at the end of 2018.

"We are very pleased to welcome Christiana to Incyte,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. “Over the past several years, we have worked to establish the financial framework and systems needed to build a fast-growing, profitable, global biopharmaceutical company. Christiana is an outstanding addition to our management team, and we expect that her experience in strategy and corporate finance, as well as her proven track record of executing numerous successful financial and capital allocation initiatives, will be a great asset for Incyte as we embark on our next stage of growth.”

Ms. Stamoulis has over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. She joins Incyte from Unum Therapeutics, where she was President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Unum, she was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Vertex, she spent nearly 15 years in the investment banking and management consulting industries. She was a Managing Director at Citigroup’s Investment Banking division and prior to that, she was a senior investment banker in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs, where she spent the majority of her investment banking career. She started her career as a strategy consultant at The Boston Consulting Group. Ms. Stamoulis serves on the Board of Directors of Hologic Inc., a medical technology company. She holds two Bachelor of Science degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.

Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this release contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s next stage of growth. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the effects of competition, the results of further research and development, general economic and business conditions in the Company’s markets, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
