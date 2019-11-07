Incyte : CT ORDER

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

November 7, 2019

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Incyte Corporation

File No. 1-12400 - CF#24844

Incyte Corporation submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-K filed on March 5, 2010.

Based on representations by Incyte Corporation that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibits will not be released to the public for the time periods specified:

Exhibit 10.21 through June 30, 2028 Exhibit 10.22 through December 17, 2029

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Vanessa A. Countryman

Secretary