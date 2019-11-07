Incyte : CT ORDER

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
November 7, 2019
ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Incyte Corporation
File No. 1-12400 - CF#24844
_____________________
Incyte Corporation submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-K filed on March 5, 2010.
Based on representations by Incyte Corporation that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibits will not be released to the public for the time periods specified:
|
Exhibit 10.21
|
through June 30, 2028
|
Exhibit 10.22
|
through December 17, 2029
For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:
Vanessa A. Countryman
Secretary
