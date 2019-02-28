Incyte : Joins Patient Organizations Worldwide in Recognizing Rare Disease Day 2019

Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has
again joined with the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD),
the European Organizations for Rare Diseases and other health
organizations and advocates in recognizing Rare Disease Day 2019 – an
initiative that raises awareness of rare diseases and the impact they
can have on the lives of patients and caregivers. In honor of the day,
Incyte is supporting several efforts intended to educate and increase
awareness of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare,
chronic blood cancers.
“Incyte is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of
the estimated 200,000 individuals in the U.S. living with a group of
rare, progressive blood cancers known as MPNs, as well as those impacted
by other serious rare diseases,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive
Officer, Incyte. “This year, we again stand with patients, caregivers,
advocates, and healthcare providers in honoring Rare Disease Day and
joining together to shine a light on the many patients living with a
rare disease around the world.”
This year’s Rare Disease Day theme, “Bridging Health and Social Care,”
acknowledges the complexities that people living with rare diseases
often face when trying to balance care-related tasks – which can include
taking medicines, attending appointments or participating in physical
therapy – alongside their daily activities, such as work or school.
Inspired by this theme, Incyte is supporting several activities focused
on raising awareness of MPNs, and helping MPN patients find the tools
and resources necessary to help address the daily challenges they may
face:
-
Tune into tonight’s Facebook Live: Anyone impacted by MPNs is
invited to participate in Voices of MPN’s and Incyte’s “Ask an MPN
Expert” Facebook Live, where two oncology clinical nurse educators
from Incyte will discuss the importance of tracking your MPN symptoms
and be available to answer questions you may have about MPNs. The
Facebook Live Chat will begin tonight, February 28, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.
ET. Join the conversation here.
-
Actively participate in your care: Voices of MPN has made
enhancements to its MPN
Tracker Tools to help those impacted by an MPN track their
symptoms, blood cell counts and procedures – as well as set
individualized blood count targets.
-
Learn about your disease: Learn more about living with an MPN
and access useful information about MPNs by reviewing the MPN
Patients’ Bill of Rights at http://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/PBOR.
-
Nominate your MPN Hero: Incyte continues to sponsor the MPN
Heroes® Recognition program – in collaboration with CURE
Media Group, publishers of CURE® magazine – which
honors the individuals and organizations that contribute to bringing
understanding and strength to those living with MPNs. In honor of Rare
Disease Day, the nomination period for the 2019 MPN Heroes program is
now open, and nominations are being accepted through September 12,
2019. To learn more about the program or to submit a nomination, visit www.MPNHeroes.com.
Stay connected and be informed of MPN awareness activities by “liking”
the “Voices
of MPN” Facebook page, following “VoicesofMPN”
on Pinterest or following “Voices
of MPN” on Twitter.
About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of blood
cancers in which the bone marrow functions abnormally. The bone marrow
is where the body’s blood cells are made. MPNs are progressive blood
cancers that can strike anyone at any age, but they are more common in
older adults. Estimates of the prevalence of MPNs vary, but analysis of
claims data suggests there may be as many as 200,000 people in the U.S.
living with the most prevalent MPNs: myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera or
essential thrombocythemia.1
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
MPN Heroes and Voices of MPN are registered trademarks of Incyte
Corporation.
References
1MPN Research Foundation. “MPN Landmark Survey.” Available
at: https://www.mpnlandmarksurvey.com/pdf/mpn-landmark-survey-summary.pdf.
Accessed February 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005550/en/