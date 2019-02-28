Incyte : Joins Patient Organizations Worldwide in Recognizing Rare Disease Day 2019

The MPN community is encouraged to participate in awareness initiatives and access new resources at VoicesofMPN.com.

Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has again joined with the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the European Organizations for Rare Diseases and other health organizations and advocates in recognizing Rare Disease Day 2019 – an initiative that raises awareness of rare diseases and the impact they can have on the lives of patients and caregivers. In honor of the day, Incyte is supporting several efforts intended to educate and increase awareness of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare, chronic blood cancers.

“Incyte is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the estimated 200,000 individuals in the U.S. living with a group of rare, progressive blood cancers known as MPNs, as well as those impacted by other serious rare diseases,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “This year, we again stand with patients, caregivers, advocates, and healthcare providers in honoring Rare Disease Day and joining together to shine a light on the many patients living with a rare disease around the world.”

This year’s Rare Disease Day theme, “Bridging Health and Social Care,” acknowledges the complexities that people living with rare diseases often face when trying to balance care-related tasks – which can include taking medicines, attending appointments or participating in physical therapy – alongside their daily activities, such as work or school. Inspired by this theme, Incyte is supporting several activities focused on raising awareness of MPNs, and helping MPN patients find the tools and resources necessary to help address the daily challenges they may face:

Tune into tonight’s Facebook Live: Anyone impacted by MPNs is invited to participate in Voices of MPN’s and Incyte’s “Ask an MPN Expert” Facebook Live, where two oncology clinical nurse educators from Incyte will discuss the importance of tracking your MPN symptoms and be available to answer questions you may have about MPNs. The Facebook Live Chat will begin tonight, February 28, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Join the conversation here.

Anyone impacted by MPNs is invited to participate in Voices of MPN’s and Incyte’s “Ask an MPN Expert” Facebook Live, where two oncology clinical nurse educators from Incyte will discuss the importance of tracking your MPN symptoms and be available to answer questions you may have about MPNs. The Facebook Live Chat will begin tonight, February 28, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Join the conversation here. Actively participate in your care: Voices of MPN has made enhancements to its MPN Tracker Tools to help those impacted by an MPN track their symptoms, blood cell counts and procedures – as well as set individualized blood count targets.

Voices of MPN has made enhancements to its MPN Tracker Tools to help those impacted by an MPN track their symptoms, blood cell counts and procedures – as well as set individualized blood count targets. Learn about your disease: Learn more about living with an MPN and access useful information about MPNs by reviewing the MPN Patients’ Bill of Rights at http://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/PBOR.

Learn more about living with an MPN and access useful information about MPNs by reviewing the MPN Patients’ Bill of Rights at http://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/PBOR. Nominate your MPN Hero: Incyte continues to sponsor the MPN Heroes® Recognition program – in collaboration with CURE Media Group, publishers of CURE® magazine – which honors the individuals and organizations that contribute to bringing understanding and strength to those living with MPNs. In honor of Rare Disease Day, the nomination period for the 2019 MPN Heroes program is now open, and nominations are being accepted through September 12, 2019. To learn more about the program or to submit a nomination, visit www.MPNHeroes.com.

Stay connected and be informed of MPN awareness activities by “liking” the “Voices of MPN” Facebook page, following “VoicesofMPN” on Pinterest or following “Voices of MPN” on Twitter.

About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of blood cancers in which the bone marrow functions abnormally. The bone marrow is where the body’s blood cells are made. MPNs are progressive blood cancers that can strike anyone at any age, but they are more common in older adults. Estimates of the prevalence of MPNs vary, but analysis of claims data suggests there may be as many as 200,000 people in the U.S. living with the most prevalent MPNs: myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera or essential thrombocythemia.1

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.

Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.

MPN Heroes and Voices of MPN are registered trademarks of Incyte Corporation.

References

1MPN Research Foundation. “MPN Landmark Survey.” Available at: https://www.mpnlandmarksurvey.com/pdf/mpn-landmark-survey-summary.pdf. Accessed February 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005550/en/