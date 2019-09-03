Log in
Incyte : Launches #MyMPNChallenge to Inspire the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN) Community During Blood Cancer Awareness Month

09/03/2019 | 09:10am EDT

  • Social media campaign designed to spark MPN conversations and increase awareness and education about MPNs, a group of rare, chronic blood cancers, launches today
  • To further support the MPN community, for every weekly challenge completed in September, Incyte will donate to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is proud to further elevate awareness of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) throughout the month of September in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month and support the MPN community in recognizing MPN Awareness Day on September 12. MPNs are a closely related group of rare, chronic blood cancers, which include myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and essential thrombocythemia (ET), affecting an estimated 200,000 people in the U.S.i They occur when the bone marrow that produces the body’s blood cells functions abnormally.ii

To activate, inspire and support the MPN community, Incyte encourages people living with an MPN, as well as their caregivers and loved ones, to take action by participating in the #MyMPNChallenge. Every Monday throughout the month of September, Voices of MPN will post a new challenge to its Facebook and Twitter pages. This is a series of simple but meaningful activities to challenge people impacted by MPNs to take steps to educate themselves and increase awareness of MPNs. To further support the community, for every challenge completed, Incyte will make a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. To learn more about these activities or to participate, visit Voices of MPN.

“The symptoms of MPNs are often unrecognized and underappreciated, but the burden on patients can be severe,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “By raising awareness of MPNs and offering educational resources through initiatives like the #MyMPNChallenge, we hope to further empower patients diagnosed with an MPN to take a more active role in managing their condition and equip them with the tools they need to have informed conversations with their healthcare professional.”

In addition to participating in the #MyMPNChallenge social media campaign, people living with MPNs, physicians, caregivers and advocates are encouraged to show their support and help raise awareness of these rare diseases through a variety of activities on MPN Awareness Day and throughout the month of September, including:

  • Nominate your MPN Hero: Honor a person or organization that has dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with MPNs by the September 12 deadline here.
  • Use the MPN Awareness Social Media Photo Filter: Help raise awareness of MPNs by adding a custom frame to your Facebook profile picture or share an inspirational message using a custom Facebook photo filter. Visit Voices of MPN on Facebook to learn more.
  • Change the Way We See MPNs: Over the course of the month, Voices of MPN will share three different patient stories highlighting the impact MPNs can have on patients’ lives. Visit VoicesofMPN.com to learn more about their stories and MPNs.

Stay connected and informed about all of the MPN awareness activities by “Liking” the “Voices of MPN” Facebook page, following “Voices of MPN” on Pinterest, following “Voices of MPN” on Twitter or using the hashtag #MyMPNChallenge. Visit VoicesofMPN.com to access helpful resources about living with MPNs, including the MPN Tracker Tools, designed to help track MPN symptoms, blood cell counts and procedures.

About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of blood cancers in which the bone marrow functions abnormally. The bone marrow is where the body’s blood cells are made. MPNs are progressive blood cancers that can strike anyone at any age, but they are more common in older adults. Estimates of the prevalence of MPNs vary, but analysis of claims data suggests there may be as many as 200,000 people in the U.S. living with MF, PV or ET.i

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's web site at www.incyte.com.

Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.

i Data on file.
ii MPN Research Foundation. Understanding MPNs. Available at: http://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/overview-page. Accessed August 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
