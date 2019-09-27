Incyte : Summary ToggleCORRECTING and REPLACING Incyte Announces Positive Updated Results from Phase 2 Trial of Pemigatinib in Patients with Previously Treated, Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma

CORRECTING and REPLACING Incyte Announces Positive Updated Results from Phase 2 Trial of Pemigatinib in Patients with Previously Treated, Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma

September 27, 2019

Data presented at ESMO support the planned submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pemigatinib before the end of 2019

Investor conference call and webcast scheduled for today, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT)

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Sep. 27, 2019-- Sixth paragraph, fourth sentence of release should read: Serous retinal detachment was observed in 4 percent of patients (Grade ≥3, 1 percent) with none of the cases resulting in clinical sequelae. (instead of Serious retinal detachment was observed in 4 percent of patients (Grade ≥3, 1 percent) with none of the cases resulting in clinical sequelae.)

The corrected release reads:

INCYTE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF PEMIGATINIB IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED, ADVANCED CHOLANGIOCARCINOMA

Data presented at ESMO support the planned submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pemigatinib before the end of 2019

Investor conference call and webcast scheduled for today, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT)

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announces updated results, including the final result for the primary endpoint, from its Phase 2 FIGHT-202 trial evaluating pemigatinib, a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. In patients harboring FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements (Cohort A), pemigatinib monotherapy resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 36 percent (primary endpoint), and median progression free survival (PFS) of 6.9 months (secondary endpoint) with a median follow-up of 15 months. Pemigatinib was generally well tolerated.

These results are being presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress in Barcelona, Spain during a late-breaking oral session today, September 27, from 3:00 p.m. CEST to 3:15 p.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. EDT to 9:15 a.m. EDT) in Madrid Auditorium (Hall 2); Abstract #LBA40.

"We are excited to share updated data for pemigatinib, which may provide a promising and targeted treatment approach for patients with cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements," said Peter Langmuir, M.D., Group Vice President, Targeted Therapeutics, Incyte. "Patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma face a poor prognosis, and currently there is no standard of care beyond first-line chemotherapy. We are committed to advancing pemigatinib, a potent and selective therapy targeting a key driver of this disease, and plan to submit the New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shortly."

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare cancer that forms in the bile duct. It is classified based on its origin: intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) occurs in the bile duct inside the liver and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma occurs in the bile duct outside the liver. Patients with cholangiocarcinoma are often

diagnosed at a late or advanced stage when the prognosis is poor.1,2 The incidence of cholangiocarcinoma varies regionally and ranges between 0.3

3.4 per 100,000 in North America and Europe. 1 FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements occur almost exclusively in iCCA, where they are observed in

10-16 percent of patients. 3-5

Key Findings from FIGHT-202

Updated data presented today at ESMO show that in patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements (Cohort A, n=107), pemigatinib monotherapy resulted in a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 36 percent based on