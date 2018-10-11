Incyte : Summary ToggleIncyte to Report Third Quarter Financial Results

Log in
10/11/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Incyte to Report Third Quarter Financial Results

October 11, 2018

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 11, 2018-- Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its third quarter 2018 financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

Q3 2018 Press Release:

October 30, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Q3 2018 Conference Call:

October 30, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Domestic Dial-In Number:

877-407-3042

International Dial-In Number:

201-389-0864

Conference ID Number:

13683637

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13683637.

The live webcast with slides can be accessed at www.incyte.com under For Investors, Events and Presentations and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's website at www.incyte.com.

Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005001/en/ Source: Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation Investors

Michael Booth, DPhil, +1 302-498-5914 mbooth@incyte.com or

Media

Catalina Loveman, +1 302-498-6171 cloveman@incyte.com

Disclaimer

Incyte Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:12:10 UTC
