Incyte : Summary ToggleIncyte to Report Third Quarter Financial Results

Incyte to Report Third Quarter Financial Results
October 11, 2018
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 11, 2018-- Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its third quarter 2018 financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:
|
•
|
Q3 2018 Press Release:
|
October 30, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. ET
|
•
|
Q3 2018 Conference Call:
|
October 30, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET
|
•
|
Domestic Dial-In Number:
|
877-407-3042
|
•
|
International Dial-In Number:
|
201-389-0864
|
•
|
Conference ID Number:
|
13683637
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13683637.
The live webcast with slides can be accessed at www.incyte.com under For Investors, Events and Presentations and will be available for replay for 30 days.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's website at www.incyte.com.
