Incyte : Summary ToggleIncyte to Report Third Quarter Financial Results

Incyte to Report Third Quarter Financial Results

October 10, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Oct. 10, 2019-- Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its third quarter 2019 financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

Q3 2019 Press Release: October 29, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Q3 2019 Conference Call: October 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-407-3042

International Dial-In Number: 201-389-0864

Conference ID Number: 13695247

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is

877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13695247.

The live webcast with slides can be accessed at www.incyte.comunder For Investors, Events and Presentations and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's website atwww.incyte.com.

