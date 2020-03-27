Indel B S p A : Buy back

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 27 March 2020 - Indel B S.p.A. - company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA, heading a group that operates in the production of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the Automotive, Hospitality and Leisure Time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 20th March to 27th March 2020, total n. 3,000 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.051% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 12.8506 for a total counter-value of Euro 38,551.75.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE NUMBER ORDINARY AVERAGE PRICE (EUR) TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR) SHARES PURCHASED 03/20/2020 500 12.9900 6,495.00 03/23/2020 500 12.8992 6,449.60 03/24/2020 500 13.3196 6,659.80 03/25/2020 500 12.9450 6,472.50 03/26/2020 500 12.5407 6,270.35 03/27/2020 500 12,409 6,204.50 TOTAL 3,000 12.8506 38,551.75

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 92,180.

