Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 27 March 2020 - Indel B S.p.A. - company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA, heading a group that operates in the production of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the Automotive, Hospitality and Leisure Time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 20th March to 27th March 2020, total n. 3,000 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.051% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 12.8506 for a total counter-value of Euro 38,551.75.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
03/20/2020
500
12.9900
6,495.00
03/23/2020
500
12.8992
6,449.60
03/24/2020
500
13.3196
6,659.80
03/25/2020
500
12.9450
6,472.50
03/26/2020
500
12.5407
6,270.35
03/27/2020
500
12,409
6,204.50
TOTAL
3,000
12.8506
38,551.75
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 92,180.
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 72 million.
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
B/S
Country
FpiuaDs8
20/03/2020
17:08:03.253.866
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaEUN
20/03/2020
17:15:18.249.544
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaEYG
20/03/2020
17:15:57.304.259
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaEkD
20/03/2020
17:17:37.304.819
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaEtl
20/03/2020
17:19:17.306.780
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaF99
20/03/2020
17:20:57.304.065
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFJu
20/03/2020
17:22:32.627.665
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFNb
20/03/2020
17:23:11.001.748
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFNv
20/03/2020
17:23:14.371.021
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFSG
20/03/2020
17:23:49.891.528
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFXU
20/03/2020
17:24:27.970.666
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFZ1
20/03/2020
17:24:40.581.883
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFdu
20/03/2020
17:25:12.595.094
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFie
20/03/2020
17:25:50.660.693
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFo5
20/03/2020
17:26:28.621.013
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFo9
20/03/2020
17:26:29.069.791
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFtY
20/03/2020
17:27:07.679.707
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaFyA
20/03/2020
17:27:39.750.263
Buy
IT.ico
FpiuaGCS
20/03/2020
17:29:00.894.700
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIO0d
23/03/2020
10:26:54.815.639
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIO0c
23/03/2020
10:26:54.815.639
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIVyC
23/03/2020
14:19:36.997.738
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIY6h
23/03/2020
15:05:57.955.042
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIaV5
23/03/2020
15:56:33.034.221
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIdqH
23/03/2020
16:52:03.386.760
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIeWr
23/03/2020
17:02:33.005.286
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIeX0
23/03/2020
17:02:38.442.074
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIeY1
23/03/2020
17:02:45.954.986
Buy
IT.ico
GMQXIeYI
23/03/2020
17:02:49.513.273
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHl9tY
24/03/2020
11:33:18.564.025
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlD4e
24/03/2020
13:10:07.220.690
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlD5D
24/03/2020
13:10:16.142.055
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlF0v
24/03/2020
14:20:09.833.785
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlH2l
24/03/2020
15:12:15.183.942
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlKYo
24/03/2020
16:26:02.536.663
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlKYq
24/03/2020
16:26:02.654.161
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlNXc
24/03/2020
17:18:24.659.255
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlONB
24/03/2020
17:29:01.004.443
Buy
IT.ico
GXHHlOSE
24/03/2020
17:29:36.630.388
Buy
IT.ico
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
MTA
INDB
12,95
3
MTA
INDB
12,95
3
MTA
INDB
12,95
2
MTA
INDB
12,95
1
MTA
INDB
12,95
1
MTA
INDB
12,95
1
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
12,95
1
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
12,95
1
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
12,95
1
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
12,95
50
MTA
INDB
12,95
36
MTA
INDB
12,75
40
MTA
INDB
12,8
50
MTA
INDB
12,9
50
MTA
INDB
12,9
60
MTA
INDB
12,9
50
MTA
INDB
12,9
90
MTA
INDB
12,95
60
MTA
INDB
12,95
48
MTA
INDB
13
50
MTA
INDB
13
2
MTA
INDB
13,3
50
MTA
INDB
13,25
50
MTA
INDB
13,3
50
MTA
INDB
13,3
50
MTA
INDB
13,3
50
MTA
INDB
13,3
50
MTA
INDB
13,25
50
MTA
INDB
13,4
74
MTA
INDB
13,5
50
MTA
INDB
13,2
26
