Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Indel B S.p.A.    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 03/27 12:35:59 pm
12.45 EUR   -0.80%
03:18pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/11INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/04INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indel B S p A : Buy back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 27 March 2020 - Indel B S.p.A. - company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA, heading a group that operates in the production of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the Automotive, Hospitality and Leisure Time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 20th March to 27th March 2020, total n. 3,000 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.051% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 12.8506 for a total counter-value of Euro 38,551.75.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

03/20/2020

500

12.9900

6,495.00

03/23/2020

500

12.8992

6,449.60

03/24/2020

500

13.3196

6,659.80

03/25/2020

500

12.9450

6,472.50

03/26/2020

500

12.5407

6,270.35

03/27/2020

500

12,409

6,204.50

TOTAL

3,000

12.8506

38,551.75

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 92,180.

Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019, press release of May 22, 2019, press release of May 29, 2019 and press release of June 5, 2019, press release of June 18, 2019, press release of June 25, 2019, press release of July 2, 2019, press release of July 9, 2019, press release of July 16, 2019, press release of July 23, 2019, press release of July 30, 2019, press release of August 6, 2019, press release of August 13, 2019, press release of August 20, 2019, press release of August 27, 2019, press release of September 3, 2019, press release of September 10, 2019, press release of September 17, 2019, press release of September 24, 2019, press release of October 1, 2019, press release of October 8, 2019, press release of October 15, 2019, press release of October 22, 2019, press release of October 30, 2019, press release of November 6, 2019, press release of November 13, 2019, press release of November 20, 2019, press release of November 27, 2019, press release of December 04, 2019, press release of December 11, 2019, press release of March 4, 2020 and press release of March 11, 2020.

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 72 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Consuelo Vagnini

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 855

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

FpiuaDs8

20/03/2020

17:08:03.253.866

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaEUN

20/03/2020

17:15:18.249.544

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaEYG

20/03/2020

17:15:57.304.259

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaEkD

20/03/2020

17:17:37.304.819

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaEtl

20/03/2020

17:19:17.306.780

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaF99

20/03/2020

17:20:57.304.065

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFJu

20/03/2020

17:22:32.627.665

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFNb

20/03/2020

17:23:11.001.748

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFNv

20/03/2020

17:23:14.371.021

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFSG

20/03/2020

17:23:49.891.528

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFXU

20/03/2020

17:24:27.970.666

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFZ1

20/03/2020

17:24:40.581.883

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFdu

20/03/2020

17:25:12.595.094

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFie

20/03/2020

17:25:50.660.693

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFo5

20/03/2020

17:26:28.621.013

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFo9

20/03/2020

17:26:29.069.791

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFtY

20/03/2020

17:27:07.679.707

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaFyA

20/03/2020

17:27:39.750.263

Buy

IT.ico

FpiuaGCS

20/03/2020

17:29:00.894.700

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIO0d

23/03/2020

10:26:54.815.639

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIO0c

23/03/2020

10:26:54.815.639

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIVyC

23/03/2020

14:19:36.997.738

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIY6h

23/03/2020

15:05:57.955.042

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIaV5

23/03/2020

15:56:33.034.221

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIdqH

23/03/2020

16:52:03.386.760

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIeWr

23/03/2020

17:02:33.005.286

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIeX0

23/03/2020

17:02:38.442.074

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIeY1

23/03/2020

17:02:45.954.986

Buy

IT.ico

GMQXIeYI

23/03/2020

17:02:49.513.273

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHl9tY

24/03/2020

11:33:18.564.025

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlD4e

24/03/2020

13:10:07.220.690

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlD5D

24/03/2020

13:10:16.142.055

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlF0v

24/03/2020

14:20:09.833.785

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlH2l

24/03/2020

15:12:15.183.942

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlKYo

24/03/2020

16:26:02.536.663

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlKYq

24/03/2020

16:26:02.654.161

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlNXc

24/03/2020

17:18:24.659.255

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlONB

24/03/2020

17:29:01.004.443

Buy

IT.ico

GXHHlOSE

24/03/2020

17:29:36.630.388

Buy

IT.ico

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

MTA

INDB

12,95

3

MTA

INDB

12,95

3

MTA

INDB

12,95

2

MTA

INDB

12,95

1

MTA

INDB

12,95

1

MTA

INDB

12,95

1

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

12,95

1

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

12,95

1

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

12,95

1

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

12,95

50

MTA

INDB

12,95

36

MTA

INDB

12,75

40

MTA

INDB

12,8

50

MTA

INDB

12,9

50

MTA

INDB

12,9

60

MTA

INDB

12,9

50

MTA

INDB

12,9

90

MTA

INDB

12,95

60

MTA

INDB

12,95

48

MTA

INDB

13

50

MTA

INDB

13

2

MTA

INDB

13,3

50

MTA

INDB

13,25

50

MTA

INDB

13,3

50

MTA

INDB

13,3

50

MTA

INDB

13,3

50

MTA

INDB

13,3

50

MTA

INDB

13,25

50

MTA

INDB

13,4

74

MTA

INDB

13,5

50

MTA

INDB

13,2

26

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

GiCisyPa

25/03/2020

09:47:18.874.185

Buy

IT.ico

GiCit69w

25/03/2020

11:34:02.145.477

Buy

IT.ico

GiCit6vR

25/03/2020

11:46:04.542.420

Buy

IT.ico

GiCit79X

25/03/2020

11:49:44.431.591

Buy

IT.ico

GiCitFFw

25/03/2020

15:30:26.816.916

Buy

IT.ico

GiCitFO2

25/03/2020

15:33:37.004.514

Buy

IT.ico

GiCitGlk

25/03/2020

16:06:27.432.298

Buy

IT.ico

GiCitJ3q

25/03/2020

16:54:27.053.337

Buy

IT.ico

GiCitJIZ

25/03/2020

16:59:21.762.221

Buy

IT.ico

GiCitJSy

25/03/2020

17:02:54.553.333

Buy

IT.ico

GiCitJSz

25/03/2020

17:02:54.553.333

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLcXU

26/03/2020

10:05:27.792.650

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLcXV

26/03/2020

10:05:27.933.209

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLisE

26/03/2020

13:39:41.434.198

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLkPm

26/03/2020

14:40:53.654.036

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLltB

26/03/2020

15:21:00.837.360

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLlt9

26/03/2020

15:21:00.837.360

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLqf0

26/03/2020

17:03:07.562.110

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLrUW

26/03/2020

17:13:15.586.134

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLrnF

26/03/2020

17:16:29.695.342

Buy

IT.ico

Gt3TLro1

26/03/2020

17:16:36.677.109

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTYTZ

27/03/2020

10:25:17.290.466

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTcbi

27/03/2020

12:25:48.799.149

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTdJP

27/03/2020

12:47:34.763.234

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTjgI

27/03/2020

15:58:54.004.003

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTjiC

27/03/2020

15:59:28.419.526

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTmpN

27/03/2020

17:02:14.401.365

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTn67

27/03/2020

17:06:06.548.142

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTn6b

27/03/2020

17:06:12.613.670

Buy

IT.ico

H3yuTn7b

27/03/2020

17:06:23.662.960

Buy

IT.ico

Total

MTA

INDB

13,1

50

MTA

INDB

13,1

50

MTA

INDB

13

30

MTA

INDB

13

20

MTA

INDB

12,9

50

MTA

INDB

12,9

65

MTA

INDB

12,9

60

MTA

INDB

12,85

50

MTA

INDB

12,9

50

MTA

INDB

12,9

48

MTA

INDB

12,9

27

MTA

INDB

12,75

50

MTA

INDB

12,5

50

MTA

INDB

12,7

90

MTA

INDB

12,55

60

MTA

INDB

12,3

50

MTA

INDB

12,45

65

MTA

INDB

12,5

50

MTA

INDB

12,5

45

MTA

INDB

12,5

38

MTA

INDB

12,55

2

MTA

INDB

12,55

50

MTA

INDB

12,5

50

MTA

INDB

12,4

80

MTA

INDB

12,3

50

MTA

INDB

12,3

50

MTA

INDB

12,4

70

MTA

INDB

12,4

65

MTA

INDB

12,4

45

MTA

INDB

12,45

40

3.000

4

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 19:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDEL B S.P.A.
03:18pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/11INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/04INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
01/07INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 M
EBIT 2019 19,7 M
Net income 2019 14,7 M
Debt 2019 5,95 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 5,10x
P/E ratio 2020 4,06x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 71,6 M
Chart INDEL B S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Indel B S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,30  €
Last Close Price 12,55  €
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target 99,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Mirco Manganello Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Gian Paolo Travini Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.-42.17%80
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.0.27%36 090
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-33.68%20 595
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.03%7 625
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB-8.13%7 572
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC-54.46%6 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group