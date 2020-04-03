Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Indel B S.p.A.    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/03 11:35:52 am
12.45 EUR   +0.81%
12:24pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/27INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/11INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indel B S p A : Buy back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 03 April 2020 - Indel B S.p.A. - company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA, heading a group that operates in the production of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the Automotive, Hospitality and Leisure Time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 30th March to 2nd April 2020, total n. 2,000 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.034% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 12.6535 for a total counter-value of Euro 25,307.00.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

03/30/2020

500

12.5940

6,297.00

03/31/2020

500

12.8460

6,423.00

01/04/2020

500

12.5870

6,293.50

02/04/2020

500

12.5870

6,293.50

TOTAL

2,000

12.6535

25,307.00

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 94,180.

Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019, press release of May 22, 2019, press release of May 29, 2019 and press release of June 5, 2019, press release of June 18, 2019, press release of June 25, 2019, press release of July 2, 2019, press release of July 9, 2019, press release of July 16, 2019, press release of July 23, 2019, press release of July 30, 2019, press release of August 6, 2019, press release of August 13, 2019, press release of August 20, 2019, press release of August 27, 2019, press release of September 3, 2019, press release of September 10, 2019, press release of September 17, 2019, press release of September 24, 2019, press release of October 1, 2019, press release of October 8, 2019, press release of October 15, 2019, press release of October 22, 2019, press release of October 30, 2019, press release of November 6, 2019, press release of November 13, 2019, press release of November 20, 2019, press release of November 27, 2019, press release of December 04, 2019, press release of December 11, 2019, press release of March 4, 2020, press release of March 11, 2020 and press release of March 27, 2020.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 72 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Consuelo Vagnini

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 855

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

HaC3ruYx

30/03/2020

09:25:55.213.416

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

5

HaC3rvRV

30/03/2020

09:45:47.414.834

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

45

HaC3s3E2

30/03/2020

15:48:02.395.138

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,65

70

HaC3s3En

30/03/2020

15:48:13.015.270

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,65

70

HaC3s4WL

30/03/2020

16:28:16.809.055

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,6

50

HaC3s4WM

30/03/2020

16:28:16.809.055

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,6

65

HaC3s51Y

30/03/2020

16:43:05.182.781

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,6

80

HaC3s5oG

30/03/2020

17:02:15.458.089

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,6

65

HaC3s5pm

30/03/2020

17:02:57.978.751

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,6

50

Hl59fIke

31/03/2020

12:02:14.135.556

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,8

40

Hl59fNvj

31/03/2020

14:48:40.613.094

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,85

35

Hl59fOfn

31/03/2020

15:13:21.475.001

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,85

65

Hl59fRRG

31/03/2020

16:16:51.911.051

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,85

100

Hl59fTUg

31/03/2020

16:58:39.175.905

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,85

50

Hl59fTqQ

31/03/2020

17:04:44.145.269

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,85

65

Hl59fTx1

31/03/2020

17:06:11.856.496

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,85

85

Hl59fU47

31/03/2020

17:08:04.425.653

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,85

60

Hvvu80MM

01/04/2020

15:03:10.374.102

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,8

50

Hvvu80Mi

01/04/2020

15:03:23.655.286

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,8

85

Hvvu80j1

01/04/2020

15:16:36.124.499

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,55

50

Hvvu80j0

01/04/2020

15:16:36.124.499

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,65

70

Hvvu80iz

01/04/2020

15:16:36.124.499

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,7

55

Hvvu81ER

01/04/2020

15:34:10.268.499

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,3

100

Hvvu84hm

01/04/2020

17:07:17.794.323

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,45

30

Hvvu84r1

01/04/2020

17:10:44.888.972

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,5

30

Hvvu84sw

01/04/2020

17:11:01.275.265

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,5

25

Hvvu8505

01/04/2020

17:13:51.301.883

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,6

5

I6rLFmKJ

02/04/2020

09:21:13.467.359

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,2

50

I6rLFmuu

02/04/2020

09:33:43.085.281

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

50

I6rLFoDZ

02/04/2020

10:14:41.492.943

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

50

I6rLFpcc

02/04/2020

11:07:01.147.722

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

50

I6rLFr95

02/04/2020

12:19:31.141.068

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

50

I6rLFszt

02/04/2020

14:00:31.475.124

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

50

I6rLFvBb

02/04/2020

15:13:01.643.853

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

50

I6rLFwwF

02/04/2020

16:05:20.973.917

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

50

I6rLFyiy

02/04/2020

16:47:18.221.827

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,4

50

I6rLFzZ7

02/04/2020

17:05:39.789.518

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

12,35

50

Total

2.000

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 16:23:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDEL B S.P.A.
12:24pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/27INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/11INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/04INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
01/07INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
2019INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 M
EBIT 2019 19,7 M
Net income 2019 14,7 M
Debt 2019 5,95 M
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 5,02x
P/E ratio 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 71,0 M
Chart INDEL B S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Indel B S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,30  €
Last Close Price 12,35  €
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 121%
Spread / Lowest Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Mirco Manganello Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Gian Paolo Travini Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.-43.09%80
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.0.11%35 810
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-36.01%20 565
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB-13.85%7 336
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.48%7 017
WATSCO, INC.-12.20%5 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group