Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 03 April 2020 - Indel B S.p.A. - company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA, heading a group that operates in the production of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the Automotive, Hospitality and Leisure Time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 30th March to 2nd April 2020, total n. 2,000 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.034% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 12.6535 for a total counter-value of Euro 25,307.00.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
03/30/2020
500
12.5940
6,297.00
03/31/2020
500
12.8460
6,423.00
01/04/2020
500
12.5870
6,293.50
02/04/2020
500
12.5870
6,293.50
TOTAL
2,000
12.6535
25,307.00
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 94,180.
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax
code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 72 million.
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
B/S
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
HaC3ruYx
30/03/2020
09:25:55.213.416
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
5
HaC3rvRV
30/03/2020
09:45:47.414.834
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
45
HaC3s3E2
30/03/2020
15:48:02.395.138
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,65
70
HaC3s3En
30/03/2020
15:48:13.015.270
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,65
70
HaC3s4WL
30/03/2020
16:28:16.809.055
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,6
50
HaC3s4WM
30/03/2020
16:28:16.809.055
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,6
65
HaC3s51Y
30/03/2020
16:43:05.182.781
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,6
80
HaC3s5oG
30/03/2020
17:02:15.458.089
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,6
65
HaC3s5pm
30/03/2020
17:02:57.978.751
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,6
50
Hl59fIke
31/03/2020
12:02:14.135.556
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,8
40
Hl59fNvj
31/03/2020
14:48:40.613.094
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,85
35
Hl59fOfn
31/03/2020
15:13:21.475.001
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,85
65
Hl59fRRG
31/03/2020
16:16:51.911.051
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,85
100
Hl59fTUg
31/03/2020
16:58:39.175.905
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,85
50
Hl59fTqQ
31/03/2020
17:04:44.145.269
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,85
65
Hl59fTx1
31/03/2020
17:06:11.856.496
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,85
85
Hl59fU47
31/03/2020
17:08:04.425.653
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,85
60
Hvvu80MM
01/04/2020
15:03:10.374.102
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,8
50
Hvvu80Mi
01/04/2020
15:03:23.655.286
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,8
85
Hvvu80j1
01/04/2020
15:16:36.124.499
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,55
50
Hvvu80j0
01/04/2020
15:16:36.124.499
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,65
70
Hvvu80iz
01/04/2020
15:16:36.124.499
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,7
55
Hvvu81ER
01/04/2020
15:34:10.268.499
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,3
100
Hvvu84hm
01/04/2020
17:07:17.794.323
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,45
30
Hvvu84r1
01/04/2020
17:10:44.888.972
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,5
30
Hvvu84sw
01/04/2020
17:11:01.275.265
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,5
25
Hvvu8505
01/04/2020
17:13:51.301.883
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,6
5
I6rLFmKJ
02/04/2020
09:21:13.467.359
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,2
50
I6rLFmuu
02/04/2020
09:33:43.085.281
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
50
I6rLFoDZ
02/04/2020
10:14:41.492.943
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
50
I6rLFpcc
02/04/2020
11:07:01.147.722
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
50
I6rLFr95
02/04/2020
12:19:31.141.068
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
50
I6rLFszt
02/04/2020
14:00:31.475.124
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
50
I6rLFvBb
02/04/2020
15:13:01.643.853
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
50
I6rLFwwF
02/04/2020
16:05:20.973.917
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
50
I6rLFyiy
02/04/2020
16:47:18.221.827
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,4
50
I6rLFzZ7
02/04/2020
17:05:39.789.518
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
12,35
50
Total
2.000
