INDEL B SPA

(INDB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 05/29
22 EUR   +0.92%
12:54pINDEL B : Buy back
PU
05/22INDEL B : Buy back
PU
05/22INDEL B : Shareholders' meeting 2018
PU
Indel B : Buy back

05/29/2019

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 29 May 2019 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 23rd May to 29th May 2019, total n. 2,121 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.036% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 22.2087 for a total counter-value of Euro 47,104.60.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

05/23/2019

500

22.2700

11,135.00

05/24/2019

950

22.3737

21,255.00

05/27/2019

304

21.9934

6,686.00

05/28/2019

217

21.8000

4,730.60

05/29/2019

150

21.9867

3,298.00

TOTAL

2,121

22.2087

47,104.60

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 6,821.

Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019 and press release of May 22, 2019.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 132 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Consuelo Vagnini

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 855

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

Attached

Fill Date

Fill Time

Fill ID

Fill Qty

Fill Price

20190523

17:21:53

9iDbKoJrP

50

22,4

1.120,00

20190523

16:44:15

9iDbKoHq7

50

22,1

1.105,00

20190523

16:33:53

9iDbKoHQs

100

22,2

2.220,00

20190523

16:33:53

9iDbKoHQt

50

22,1

1.105,00

20190523

12:00:06

9iDbKo9Rw

100

22,2

2.220,00

20190523

10:31:45

9iDbKo6ld

100

22,4

2.240,00

20190523

10:28:13

9iDbKo6aD

50

22,5

1.125,00

20190524

17:20:05

9iOUQbZCD

150

22,3

3.345,00

20190524

17:10:08

9iOUQbYew

100

22,3

2.230,00

20190524

17:08:23

9iOUQbYb7

100

22,4

2.240,00

20190524

16:58:50

9iOUQbYAw

100

22,4

2.240,00

20190524

16:45:39

9iOUQbXbu

150

22,4

3.360,00

20190524

14:57:08

9iOUQbUKZ

100

22,4

2.240,00

20190524

14:00:21

9iOUQbT8A

100

22,4

2.240,00

20190524

13:27:41

9iOUQbSVA

100

22,4

2.240,00

20190524

10:19:56

9iOUQbNob

50

22,4

1.120,00

20190527

17:20:03

9iv9hzOct

10

21,9

219,00

20190527

17:19:11

9iv9hzOaP

65

22

1.430,00

20190527

17:00:29

9iv9hzNyq

69

22

1.518,00

20190527

16:58:13

9iv9hzNtA

88

22

1.936,00

20190527

11:32:03

9iv9hzHJm

12

22

264,00

20190527

10:43:53

9iv9hzG8i

10

21,9

219,00

20190527

10:43:23

9iv9hzG7f

50

22

1.100,00

20190528

17:26:15

9j62nmj2h

55

21,8

1.199,00

20190528

17:23:49

9j62nmirw

12

21,8

261,60

20190528

14:37:04

9j62nmdNH

150

21,8

3.270,00

20190529

17:29:07

9jGvta17B

70

22

1.540,00

20190529

13:16:33

9jGvtZtoe

60

22

1.320,00

20190529

11:41:22

9jGvtZrf6

20

21,9

438,00

Total

2.121

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 16:53:04 UTC
