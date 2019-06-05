Log in
Indel B : Buy back

06/05/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 5 June 2019 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 30th May to 5th June 2019, total n. 3,179 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.054% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 21.16373 for a total counter-value of Euro 67,279.50.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

05/23/2019

30

22.00000

660.00

05/24/2019

900

21,51111

19,360.00

05/27/2019

950

21.02095

19,969.90

05/28/2019

950

21.00000

19,950.00

05/29/2019

349

21.03037

7,339.60

TOTAL

3,179

21.16373

67,279.50

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 10,000.

Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019, press release of May 22, 2019 and press release of May 29, 2019.

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 132 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Consuelo Vagnini

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 855

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

Attached

Fill Date

Fill Time

Fill ID

Fill Qty

Fill Price

20190530

16:55:12

9jRozNFEi

30

22

20190531

17:02:44

9jci5AZJL

100

21,4

20190531

17:01:25

9jci5AZEs

200

21,3

20190531

17:00:16

9jci5AZCm

50

21,4

20190531

16:52:27

9jci5AYt1

23

21,4

20190531

16:49:45

9jci5AYoB

77

21,4

20190531

16:49:45

9jci5AYoA

23

21,4

20190531

11:33:02

9jci5ARL5

27

21,4

20190531

10:20:51

9jci5APVA

100

21,4

20190531

10:02:59

9jci5AP04

100

21,6

20190531

10:02:59

9jci5AP01

100

21,8

20190531

09:09:36

9jci5ANHz

45

22

20190531

09:09:36

9jci5ANHy

55

22

20190603

17:15:25

9k9NMYQoL

127

21

20190603

17:15:25

9k9NMYQoM

72

21

20190603

17:12:10

9k9NMYQfb

1

20,9

20190603

17:10:39

9k9NMYQbc

100

20,9

20190603

16:52:23

9k9NMYPqS

100

20,9

20190603

16:36:12

9k9NMYPHw

18

21

20190603

15:23:41

9k9NMYN8R

84

21

20190603

15:23:41

9k9NMYN8S

82

21

20190603

15:23:31

9k9NMYN83

100

21,2

20190603

15:23:31

9k9NMYN85

66

21

20190603

09:51:41

9k9NMYGMV

100

21

20190603

09:41:21

9k9NMYG73

100

21,2

20190604

17:23:58

9kKIngQJb

100

21

20190604

17:23:55

9kKIngQJD

150

21

20190604

16:43:58

9kKIngNym

300

21

20190604

14:49:02

9kKIngJic

200

21

20190604

14:19:16

9kKIngJ2v

100

21

20190604

14:19:16

9kKIngJ2u

1

21

20190604

14:16:24

9kKIngIzA

79

21

20190604

10:01:57

9kKIngCEb

20

21

20190605

16:34:51

9kV9Y91UY

106

21,1

20190605

15:48:06

9kV9Y901T

94

21

20190605

11:33:42

9kV9Y8uIH

149

21

Total

3.179

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:32:03 UTC
