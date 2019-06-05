Indel B : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 5 June 2019 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 9, 2019, and launched on May 15, 2019 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 30th May to 5th June 2019, total n. 3,179 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.054% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 21.16373 for a total counter-value of Euro 67,279.50.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
05/23/2019
30
22.00000
660.00
05/24/2019
900
21,51111
19,360.00
05/27/2019
950
21.02095
19,969.90
05/28/2019
950
21.00000
19,950.00
05/29/2019
349
21.03037
7,339.60
TOTAL
3,179
21.16373
67,279.50
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 10,000.
Related press release: press release of May 9, 2019, press release of May 22, 2019 and press release of May 29, 2019.
* * *
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
* * *
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax
code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 132 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR and Financial Disclosures
Media Relations
Consuelo Vagnini
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 855
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
consuelo.vagnini@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
2
Attached
Fill Date
Fill Time
Fill ID
Fill Qty
Fill Price
20190530
16:55:12
9jRozNFEi
30
22
20190531
17:02:44
9jci5AZJL
100
21,4
20190531
17:01:25
9jci5AZEs
200
21,3
20190531
17:00:16
9jci5AZCm
50
21,4
20190531
16:52:27
9jci5AYt1
23
21,4
20190531
16:49:45
9jci5AYoB
77
21,4
20190531
16:49:45
9jci5AYoA
23
21,4
20190531
11:33:02
9jci5ARL5
27
21,4
20190531
10:20:51
9jci5APVA
100
21,4
20190531
10:02:59
9jci5AP04
100
21,6
20190531
10:02:59
9jci5AP01
100
21,8
20190531
09:09:36
9jci5ANHz
45
22
20190531
09:09:36
9jci5ANHy
55
22
20190603
17:15:25
9k9NMYQoL
127
21
20190603
17:15:25
9k9NMYQoM
72
21
20190603
17:12:10
9k9NMYQfb
1
20,9
20190603
17:10:39
9k9NMYQbc
100
20,9
20190603
16:52:23
9k9NMYPqS
100
20,9
20190603
16:36:12
9k9NMYPHw
18
21
20190603
15:23:41
9k9NMYN8R
84
21
20190603
15:23:41
9k9NMYN8S
82
21
20190603
15:23:31
9k9NMYN83
100
21,2
20190603
15:23:31
9k9NMYN85
66
21
20190603
09:51:41
9k9NMYGMV
100
21
20190603
09:41:21
9k9NMYG73
100
21,2
20190604
17:23:58
9kKIngQJb
100
21
20190604
17:23:55
9kKIngQJD
150
21
20190604
16:43:58
9kKIngNym
300
21
20190604
14:49:02
9kKIngJic
200
21
20190604
14:19:16
9kKIngJ2v
100
21
20190604
14:19:16
9kKIngJ2u
1
21
20190604
14:16:24
9kKIngIzA
79
21
20190604
10:01:57
9kKIngCEb
20
21
20190605
16:34:51
9kV9Y91UY
106
21,1
20190605
15:48:06
9kV9Y901T
94
21
20190605
11:33:42
9kV9Y8uIH
149
21
Total
3.179
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy